5 babyfaces who can turn into amazing heels

Who would've thought that Bryan could ever be a heel again?

Daniel Bryan turned heel on the recent episode of Smackdown Live. An out of the blue decision was made to turn one of the most loved superstars in WWE heel. However, this is not the first time a popular babyface has turned heel.

In recent memory, Dean Ambrose, Jonny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Sami Zayn are prime examples of much-loved babyfaces turning heels. A heel turn is generally used to freshen up the character of such superstars and more often than not, works really well.

AJ Styles becomes the victim of yet another superstar turning heel after low blowing him. Shinsuke Nakamura tried to low blow himself into WWE Championship victory quite a few times but was never successful. Bryan did that on Smackdown Live with great success!

We look at five such superstars who are stale right now and can turn amazing heels if WWE tries!

#5: Bayley

Remember how excited we were for Bayley?

The list's off to a weird start, right? Why would WWE ever turn Bayley heel? Well for the same reason WWE decided to pull the trigger on a heel turn for the likes of Bryan, Zayn, and Gargano.

Bayley debuted on the main roster in August 2016 and received one of the biggest pops in recent memory. She ended Charlotte's undefeated streak on PPVs and went on to win the title in Wrestlemania 33. However, a feud with Alexa Bliss killed all her momentum and she has never been able to recover from that.

Bayley went from being one of the most dominant performers in NXT to having random matches on RAW with no storyline or purpose to her character.

Bayley is one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster and could potentially unlock her potential with a heel turn. Her on-off feud with Sasha Banks(more on her later!), had many teases of a heel turn but it never materialized.

WWE should not waste her prime years and do something with Bayley. A heel turn would be interesting, right?

