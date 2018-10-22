5 Backstage rumors which Vince McMahon and the WWE should make come true

WWE at the moment has a lot going around. Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE recently welcomed back old legends for the Crown Jewel PPV. Notwithstanding the controversies surrounding the show, it will be an understatement to say that Vince McMahon is not thinking of any other alternative to take the company forward.

While Triple H might be the future head of the show and still has great control over it, the reigns still lie with the man who has been running the company since time immemorial, Vince McMahon.

Today, we will dive right into the backstage arena and forecast into the biggest rumors going on there. From speculation about The Undertaker's return or the NXT invading angle, there are 10 backstage leaks Vince McMahon might be thinking about. While these leaks are nothing but news flying all around the internet, we certainly hope that WWE will make them happen. For the time being, NXT is still a developmental show.

#1 Drew McIntyre's major push

Drew McIntyre

Vince McMahon tried really hard to push Drew McIntyre during the wrestler's last stint with WWE. But now the things look really different. McIntyre is fresh off in a new and more devastating look and after his successful NXT run with the company, he seems more fit than ever to compete on the biggest stages of WWE. According to rumors, Vince McMahon is eyeing a major push for the Scottish heavyweight, Drew McIntyre.

If rumors are to be believed and do come true in near future, which seems like a possibility considering the advancement happening on RAW, McIntyre might be put into the title picture sooner rather than later.

The WWE Universe can expect Reigns vs McIntyre in the near future or possibly in the Survivor Series since Crown Jewel match for the WWE Championship between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesner will be the last of these three competing for the belt.

McIntyre being pushed as a future headliner is certainly great for business and the audience will love it considering the amount of support that he has been garnering as a heel fighting against the fan favorite, The Shield.

