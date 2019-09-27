5 Backstage secrets Cody Rhodes revealed about AEW on Collider Live

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 521 // 27 Sep 2019, 03:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Secrets are meant to be told

With AEW Dynamite less than a week away, Cody Rhodes and the rest of the Elite crew are gearing up for their debut show. Wrestling fans are anticipating their every move and wondering about what surprises might come to fruition on TNT's debut episode. It makes sense then that the the EVP himself, Cody Rhodes, and his wife Brandi would be on a media blitz to hype up AEW Dynamite's debut.

On Collider Live, Cody and Brandi Rhodes spoke about the upcoming debut and were more than happy to answer all questions. Everything from NXT, CM Punk, and the XFL were addressed. Their answers were quite revealing.

During the conversations between Cody, Brandi Rhodes, and the rest of the Collider crew, several interesting things popped up that weren't previously known to the greater wrestling community. Here are 5 backstage secrets Cody Rhodes revealed about AEW on Collider Live.

#5 Shawn Spears' chair shot led to a ban

No more chair shots to the head

As many wrestling fans may remember, Shawn Spears began his feud with Cody Rhodes when he hit him with a devastating chair shot at AEW Fyter Fest. As witnessed by those in attendance, as well as the viewers at home, Cody Rhodes dropped to the mat and bled out all over the canvas. This was an unprotected chair shot to the head and it was quite obvious that no blood was meant to be spilled.

Cody Rhodes spoke on this incident in detail during his interview.

"The lip got me.The lip of the chair. And Tony put out a statement properly as he did. We went to great pains to "take back" chair shots by soldering and ironing out the proper way to do it....and we just didn't get all of it."

Cody Rhodes said that he wanted to take chair shots back for wrestling, but it didn't work out as he had hoped. He also said that it was most likely the last head shot in AEW. This was a wise decision, as chair shots are simply too dangerous.

1 / 5 NEXT