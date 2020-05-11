5 Backstage stories about Roman Reigns that you need to know

There are some interesting stories surrounding Roman Reigns at present

Roman Reigns has become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE over the past eight years. From the rookie in The Shield to locker room leader, Reigns' career has had both high and low points.

Reigns has main evented WrestleMania a record-equalling four consecutive times and was on course to retain the Universal Championship before he was cruelly sidelined back in 2018 when it was made public knowledge that he was suffering from leukemia.

Reigns made his WWE return mere months later and has since been on a steady climb towards the Championship that he never lost, but when Reigns looked as though he could reach for the prize, COVID-19 arrived and took him out of the race.

Reigns may not be a current presence on WWE TV right now, but he is still one of the most popular and well-respected men in the locker room, and here are just five backstage stories that open the door on the man behind The Big Dog.

#5 Roman Reigns and Enzo Amore

By all reports, Roman Reigns is quite a chilled out guy backstage, so when it was made public news that there was an issue between Reigns and former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, it was clear that there was more to the story.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Reigns had been forced to kick Enzo Amore off the WWE tour bus whilst the company was in Europe. The former 205 Live Superstar was reportedly talking loudly on his phone and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, "He was also heard bragging about how much money he was making from the wrestling business."

Reigns later went on to comment on the incident whilst appearing on the "Off the Board" podcast, by stating that as a locker room leader, he had to make a lot of harsh decisions.

"I swing the sword. If I put the sentence down then I lay it down. If you have heat, that's what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It's tough when you have so many cooks in the kitchen -- I'm not the only guy who would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business I would have spoken up if something was wrong, to what I am today within our industry. I am a locker room leader. I'd like to think I've been afforded the keys to the car and I drive that thing around every once in a while. But I'm going to take care of it."