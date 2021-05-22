5 backstage stories you might not know about Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the most popular wrestlers to step into the ring. Ever since he first arrived in WWE, he has had a hardcore base of fans from his days wrestling in the independent scenes.

However, over the years, he developed into one of the most-well-liked superstars on the roster, even leading to a movement among the fans that forced WWE to change their original WrestleMania plans. He was seen as one of the biggest underdogs, but his capabilities in the ring, and the natural charisma that he exuded, allowed him to become one of the top WWE stars of all time.

The fact that he fought back from what could have been a career-ending injury endeared him even further to the fans. He was a wrestler for the fans and even though WWE didn't originally picture him as a main event star, that's exactly what he became.

The following are five backstage stories about Daniel Bryan that you may not be aware of.

#5 Daniel Bryan confronted Triple H about stopping a match too early

Daniel Bryan is known for his love of wrestling. The superstar has always competed at the highest level and has hardly ever held back in the ring. His devotion to wrestling has caused him issues at times, as a result of which he suffered over his career with multiple injuries.

However, there was a time when one of his matches was stopped, and Bryan confronted Triple H about it.

Daniel Bryan was facing Randy Orton in a No Disqualification match when Bryan suffered a stinger. It became clear that Bryan had suffered an injury, but it was not apparent how serious the situation was at the time.

The referee called the match off thanks to the injury, and Bryan was furious with Triple H making the decision. He confronted him backstage and had an argument, but Bryan would later admit that he was in the wrong on that occasion.

