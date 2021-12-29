5 backstage stories about Seth Rollins you need to know 

Seth Rollins has been one of the most successful WWE Superstars in recent memory. The former Shield member has spent over a decade at the company, becoming a headline act and winning multiple championships.

Rollins started in FCW before moving to NXT and becoming the yellow brand's inaugural champion. He quickly earned his place on the main roster and has had considerable momentum ever since.

Rollins' time at the company hasn't been without issues and he has even almost been fired. Seth even decided to walk away from WWE at one point, but changed his mind.

We explore all that and more as we uncover some juicy backstage stories related to Seth Rollins:

#5 - WrestleMania 31 cash-in was Seth Rollins' idea

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31. This was one of the best moments of not only the superstar's career but in the history of the company.

Reports suggested that Vince McMahon made the late decision to finish the pay-per-view with the cash-in, and informed Rollins just before the final match. However, the former WWE champion claims the idea was originally his own.

Speaking to WWE India in 2020, Rollins revealed the idea came to him after Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble.

"The idea came to me probably a few months before WrestleMania, at the Royal Rumble. Because once you win the Money In The Bank briefcase, you start to look at the landscape and when the possibility of cashing-in may occur. I remember that Brock lesnar was the champion at the time and cashing-in on Brock Lesnar when he was healthy and well and standing on his two feet was not a good idea. The thought came into my head when I watched Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble and I planted the seeds and they were watered and sown and the rest is history. That was one of my better ideas."

Seth Rollins lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31 but ended the show with one of the best moments of the pay-per-view.

