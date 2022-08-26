5 Believable ways that Roman Reigns could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since he unified the company's two world titles back at WrestleMania.

The former Shield member has been Universal Champion for more than two years, after winning the title back at Payback in 2020. Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the company and hasn't been pinned on TV since December 2019, when he lost to Baron Corbin.

After holding the Championships for almost 750 days, Reigns has become an unbeatable force in WWE, but here are just five possible ways that he could lose his titles.

#5. Roman Reigns isn't pinned to lose his Championships

As previously noted, Reigns hasn't been pinned in a WWE ring for almost three years, which is why it's so hard to believe that there is any wrestler in the company at the moment who would be able to defeat him.

Whilst the company has built several stars over the past few years, none of them come close to Reigns which means that his title loss would have to be done uniquely. At present, it appears as though there could be a match coming between Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and Reigns.

This would be the perfect place to have Reigns lose one or both of his Championships since he wouldn't need to be pinned and he wouldn't look weak if he was taken out of the match or distracted at the time of the pin.

#4. The Rock returns/ WWE builds up a fresh new star

If the company wants Roman Reigns to lose his Championship, then it has to be to someone who is worth taking the throne. The problem that the company has at the moment is that no one is there on the same level, and there is a huge build toward this dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The Rock has his own commitments outside the ring and wouldn't want to return as a full-time star, so he doesn't appear to be a good option.

That being said, someone like Bron Breakker could be groomed as the next big thing in WWE over the next year, which would then allow him to step up and take the torch when the time is right.

#3. Theory cashes in his Money in the Bank contract and the opportune moment

Theory is currently quite the deciding vote in any WWE match since he is Mr. Money in the Bank. Whilst it is hard to believe that someone like Theory could defeat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed Champion, stranger things have happened.

Theory was Vince McMahon's protege and reports now suggest that Triple H is also high on the former NXT Superstar as well. The only possible way that he could win the title would be if he cash in on Reigns after a brutal encounter or a multi-person match where the Champion was in no position to defend his title.

As a heel, Theory could use any injury against him and if The Usos have already been neutralized, there would be no one to make the save.

#2. Roman Reigns is betrayed by The Bloodline

It could be argued that the reason Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE ladder for so long is that Paul Heyman negotiates his matches and The Usos are always there to ensure he walks out with his title.

It's clear that cracks are forming and Sami Zayn could play a huge role in what could be the breakdown of The Bloodline.

If The Usos turn on Roman Reigns and Heyman leaves his side or they play a role in beating him down following a match, then this could lead to Reigns losing his titles and then stepping into a new storyline with his family.

#1. Roman Reigns loses the titles separately

Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania, but it appears as though there could be a new direction for the two titles moving forward. Now that Triple H has taken over the company, the Championships could be separated once again and Reigns could be forced to defend the titles individually.

This would mean that he could lose the Universal Championship early in the night at a pay-per-view and then surprisingly lose the WWE Championship a few days later.

Whilst it would be two huge losses for Reigns, it would mean that two Champions are taking his place, which would be a much better option than building just one star.

Edited by Neda Ali