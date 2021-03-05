5 Beloved WWE babyfaces who became perfect heels

The real indication of a great WWE Superstar is their ability to play different roles and remain a big part of the show.

There are many exceptions to this, but the best performers are usually comfortable with whatever role is provided to them by the creative team. This has been a fear for some of WWE's biggest babyfaces, who seemed like they would never turn heel. A couple of them were unfathomable in a villainous role and even WWE was hesitant to pull the trigger on some Superstars.

The following five Superstars were adored as babyfaces, for the most part, before doing the "unthinkable" and turning heel. All of them have been hits in the role, furthering their legacies as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of this generation.

There may have been a few hiccups for some, but all of these Superstars did find their footing and went on to become some of the most entertaining characters in WWE.

Here are five WWE Superstars who played the role of babyfaces for a long time but did the "unthinkable" and became perfect heels.

#5 Roman Reigns - Current WWE Universal Champion

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

He may not have been a natural babyface like the rest of the names on this list, but Roman Reigns is still one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent history. The company pushed him as its top face, with the move continually being met with disapproval. However, Reigns did become a very real babyface among WWE fans in 2019.

The Big Dog wasn't booed nearly as much after returning from his battle with leukemia, with fans warming up to him. Many had given up hope of Roman Reigns ever turning heel, at least as a full-time Superstar.

Advertisement

However, the former Shield member shocked everyone at SummerSlam 2020 by turning heel and attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Reigns has been spectacular as a villain on SmackDown, ever since his surprise return last year. He brought in Paul Heyman as his special counsel, won the Universal Championship a week later after his comeback, and has been the main attraction on the blue brand.

Every feud Reigns is in feels important in terms of storyline and all of his matches have been spectacular.

The Tribal Chief is on fire at the moment, as we are heading towards WrestleMania. He will defend his Universal Title against Edge in another angle that is rich in storytelling. Roman Reigns had previously remained a face for over six years, and fans never thought he would embrace the dark side.

1 / 5 NEXT