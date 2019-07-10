5 Best AEW acquisitions so far

AEW's roster will drive their success on TNT this October

All Elite Wrestling is making waves across the world, even though it’s not had a regular TV presence yet. That’s soon to change, as AEW will be broadcast on TNT in the USA and ITV 4. They’ve had a strong start, and the company relies heavily on its diverse roster and social media to bring attention to the brand and shows.

They’re selling out small arenas in minutes, which is unheard of in a non-WWE product. Their pay-per-views draw hundreds of thousands of viewers everywhere they’re made available. Their merchandise tops store sales charts almost every week. The money and power behind this venture is massive with Tony Khan funding Cody Rhodes’ and the Young Bucks’ ambitious new prospect.

Kenny Omega, arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world, walked away from New Japan Pro Wrestling to become AEW’s Executive Vice President. Every member of the roster so far has a strong place within AEW, but who are the best people AEW has signed since its inception? Here’s my top 5 (and a runner up!)

Runner Up: Riho

Riho shines in the ring, but she didn’t work for Shine. Her personality shimmers, but she didn’t work for Shimmer either! Joshi wrestler Riho got a chance to show her talent in a three-way match at Fyter Fest with Yuka Sakazaki and Nyla Rose, both of whom almost made this list too.

Her hard work helped anchor the women’s divisions in the Japanese promotion Ice Ribbon and the Thai promotion Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling, but her 5-event deal with AEW is conservative, allowing her to experience a little bit of American life before committing to an American promotion.

It’s a smart move for the 22-year-old powerhouse, but it took her out of the running for the Top 5. I hope to see her in a longer contract soon, as do many who love Joshi wrestling.

