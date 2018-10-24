5 best and worst moments of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre's Raw tag team championship

Vinay Chhabria

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have dominated the RAW Tag Team division for the last 2 months

Dolph Ziggler joined hands with Drew McIntyre after the WWE Superstar Shake-up when The Scottish Psychopath made his shocking return to the main roster, attacking Titus Worldwide.

The duo seemed to be the best tag team on the red brand but the WWE Creative neglected Ziggler and McIntyre during the B Team vs The Deleters Of Worlds feud.

Acting General Manager of Monday Night RAW Baron Corbin was the first to give the duo a tag team title opportunity after instructing them to take out The Revival before their title match.

The tag team division of the flagship show had turned into a joke during The B Team’s reign, but Dolph and Drew elevated the division by putting on some incredible matches during their reign.

Their first tag team championship reign ended at the hands of Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of last night’s RAW. Here is my analysis of the team’s first tag team title run.

#1 Best - Taking the B Team out of the title picture

The saviors of RAW's tag team division

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel tried their best to put on some exciting tag team matches for the WWE Universe. However, their comic booking led to the fans not taking them seriously at all, and their feud with The Revival totally buried Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.

With teams like AOP, The Revival, The Shield, and Dolph & Drew on the roster, it was a shame that The B Team reigned supreme on the division for quite some time.

The Revival looked favorites to end the B Team's lacklustre reign, however Ziggler and McIntyre attacked the former NXT tag team champions backstage, and replaced them in their match.

In the end, they easily defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on the RAW episode of 3 September to kick off their title reign. Drew McIntyre pinned Curtis Axel in the middle of the ring after hitting him with a Claymore, and a ZigZag won the titles for the team.

