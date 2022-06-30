5 best WWE big matches from the first half of 2022

The first half of 2022 was an eventful rollercoaster for WWE. Various controversies and disputes behind the scenes dominated the headlines over the first six months, altering the company's plans. However, inside the squared circle, the company has continued to flourish, putting on matches and telling stories that will live long in the memories of the audience.

Amidst a catalog of clinics and instant classics, a few big matches stood out as the cream of the crop. These contests combine spectacle, stakes and skill to deliver the best-told in-ring stories of the year. They were not all technical masterpieces, but they were the most memorable, when all was said and done.

#5: Kevin Owens vs "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens battles Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's retirement match was a not a technical clinic by any stretch of the imagination. However, the sight of the Texas Rattlesnake wrestling in his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens felt extremely surreal to fans worldwide. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One was a moment in time, one that nobody expected to see in their wildest imagination.

After quietly retiring at WrestleMania XIX by putting over long-time rival The Rock, Austin stayed retired despite having many active dream opponents. At 57 years of age, his advertised appearance at the 38th Showcase Of Immortals on the KO Show was expected to end in a brawl at most but delivered so much more.

The battle of the stunners was a hard-hitting affair which served as a fitting the final performance for the most popular WWE Superstar of all time as both men left it all in the ring.

#4: RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy vs Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins, WWE RAW Tag Team championship match, March 7, 2022

One of the best triple threat matches in WWE history

The WWE tag team division has been excellent in the first half of 2022. Teams such as RK-Bro, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits and The Usos have consistently delivered outstanding matches, often in the main event. Matches such as The Usos vs New Day at Day 1 and the triple threat RAW title match at WrestleMania 38 were instant classics but one stood out above them.

The RAW tag team title match between RK-Bro, Champions Alpha Academy and Seth & KO's make-shift team seeking a path to the Show Of Shows was an instant gem. The fast-paced encounter brought with it an exhilirating mix of near falls, high spots, reversals, power and technique that kept fans at the edge of their seats. RK-Bro claimed the championships after a frantic ending sequence, including an RKO on Chad Gable as he attempted a moonsault from the top rope.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Owens were left facing the prospect of missing WrestleMania, thereby increasing the stakes of the match outcome. This match was instantly praised widely as one of the greatest triple threat matches in RAW history.

#3: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Championship match, Royal Rumble 2022

The Shield brethren clashed at Royal Rumble 2022

One of the biggest matches at Royal Rumble 2022 was the Universal title bout between former SHIELD teammates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. These megastars' almost decade-long shared history made their rivalry very personal in the buildup to their match. The Visionary managed to get under The Tribal Chief's skin by boasting about how he had ended the Shield.

The match began with mind games as Rollins used the Hounds Of Justice's old theme, leaving his opponent visibly shaken. They went on to have an excellent match, taking each other to the limit as Rollins tried to use his superior record against Reigns in title matches to provoke the latter. In the end, The Head Of The Table succumbed to his foe's goading, attacking him with a steel chair to retain his title by disqualification.

Not only was this match technically excellent, it also told a top-notch story with a great amount of history behind it.

#2: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Championship match, WrestleMania 38

When WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker names your match an all-time WrestleMania classic, you must have done something right. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's clash at the Showcase Of Immortals was the climax of a story that began at SummerSlam 2021. Big Time Becks made an epic return at the Biggest Party of the Summer to defeat the EST in a shocking 26 seconds.

This began a redemption story for Belair over the next eight months, where she had to fight her way through the division to earn a rematch. The match began with The Man attempting to repeat her quick Summerslam win, which The EST narrowly survived. What followed was a battle for the ages which ended with Belair achieving vindication and reclaiming her title.

Everything from the grand entrances and in-ring action to the epic coronation of the new champion was worthy of headlining the entire show.

#1: Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes III, WWE Hell In A Cell 2022

So good was the trilogy between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes since the latter's return to WWE that all three matches could have made this list. Their first encounter reintroduced Rhodes to the company in spectacular fashion on the grandest stage of them all. Their second match was one of the best technical matches of the year in the entire company. Their third bout, however, was the magnum opus of the trilogy.

The week before their Hell In A Cell clash, The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle, putting his participation in doubt. Not only did Rhodes complete a 25-minute technical masterpiece, he won the match as well. The display of heart, grit and love for the art of professional wrestling from Rhodes combined with Rollins' always world class technique and storytelling put this match at the top of our list.

It will be a huge challenge for WWE to top this match over the next six months.

