5 Best CM Punk matches before he became WWE Champion

On June 24, 2006, CM Punk made his debut on ECW. Few at the time would have predicted that he would become one of the most popular superstars in WWE history. Punk's 'Straight Edge' lifestyle instantly caught the eye of the WWE Universe, creating a different image of him compared to other superstars.

From 2011 to 2014, CM Punk was at the peak of his career. While he's mostly remembered for his 434-day reign as WWE Champion, he had some brilliant storylines and matches before he became one of the biggest acts in pro wrestling.

Here are the five best CM Punk matches before he became the WWE Champion.

#5 CM Punk vs. John Morrison: ECW World Championship Match

CM Punk in ECW back in 2006

In 2006, CM Punk joined a revamped version of ECW. Paul Heyman handpicked him as the future of the brand. In his controversial 2011 pipebomb speech on RAW, Punk claimed Paul Heyman believed in him and saw something special in him.

Punk kept lurking around the ECW World Heavyweight Championship picture but never got a championship opportunity. He finally got a chance against then-Champion John Morrison. While this opportunity was wonderful for CM Punk, it was given to him because of a mistake made by John Morrison. The ECW Champion had violated WWE's wellness policy and was being punished.

The match did not have any big buildup for a pay-per-view. Instead, it took place on a regular ECW weekly show. After a hard-fought contest, Punk defeated John Morrison to become the ECW World Heavyweight Champion. This was the first of many championships to come for CM Punk.

