5 best CM Punk matches from SummerSlam

CM Punk may no longer be a part of the WWE roster, however, during his time with the company, the former WWE Champion was among the best in-ring competitors to have stepped foot in the company. Punk lived up to all the hype surrounding him everytime he stepped foot in the squared circle.

However, if there's one such pay-per-view where CM Punk has thrived the most, it's WWE SummerSlam. 'The Second City Saint' made his SummerSlam debut in 2007 and established himself as one of the most exhilarating performers at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Over the years, CM Punk climbed his way up the SummerSlam card and went gone from challenging for the ECW Championship to sharing center stage with 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar himself.

The former WWE Champion recently claimed on Twitter that Hall of Famer Bret Hart could be considered as 'Mr. SummerSlam', whereas Punk himself would be #2 on that list.

However, having put on exceptional performances at the SummerSlam PPV over the years, CM Punk could very well be in contention to be called 'Mr. SummerSlam'.

Come on. This is a list I shouldn't be on. https://t.co/2pSlsAOr5K — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 1, 2020

Le'ts take a look at 5 of CM Punk's best matches from WWE SummerSlam.

#5 CM Punk vs John Morrison - SummerSlam 2007

Punk and Morrison battled over the ECW Championship

In 2007, CM Punk made his SummerSlam debut and challenged for the ECW World Championship. On paper, CM Punk vs John Morrison sounded like an exciting match, but in reality, this match would've been a lot better if it had taken place a few years down the road or if WWE had let both Punk and Morrison compete longer than seven minutes.

Nevertheless, this short match was fun and was entertaining with Punk chasing the title. The champion controlled the match for a few solid minutes, but CM Punk finally seemed to have turned the tie in his favor. But Morrison was clever enough to use the ropes to his advantage and secure the win via a leverage pinfall.