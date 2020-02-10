5 Best European wrestlers currently in WWE

Drew McIntyre

Although WWE is based mostly in the USA, we have seen several foreign superstars grace the squared ring over the years. A critical aspect of the company's success is its global reach.

The inclusion of NXT UK is an example of how WWE looks to sustain its reach in the coming years. Superstars such as Rey Mysterio and William Regal have done their bit to build a fanbase, which has been used to perfection by Vince McMahon and co.

While there is a lot of diversity within the company, European wrestlers are slowly making their mark.

The emergence of NXT UK has enthralled the WWE audience in the past year. The hard-hitting style which most Europeans employ has struck a chord, with a couple of them even going to win World Championships on the main roster.

With the growing impact of European natives across the WWE Network, here are the five best European wrestlers currently in WWE.

Honorable Mentions: WALTER, Rusev, Nikki Cross, Cesaro

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, is one of the finest European wrestlers to have wrestled in WWE. The Irish native is a household name in the company, having made his debut in 2009.

Sheamus had a rapid rise to stardom as he beat John Cena, in the TLC pay-per-view, in the same year for the WWE Championship. On route to winning the championship, he became the first Irish-born WWE Champion.

Since then, Sheamus has enjoyed decent success with wins in the Royal Rumble match(2012), the King of the Ring(2010), and Money in the Bank(2015) on his resume.

However, Sheamus also went on to win three more WWE World Championships with his record victory in just 18 seconds, over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28 being the highlight. His hard-hitting style of wrestling, coupled with the undeniable ability to cut a villainous promo, set him apart as a heel.

Since the brand split in 2016, Sheamus has primarily worked in the tag team division along with fellow European, Cesaro. Both of them formed The Bar, and enjoyed massive success during their time together.

The Bar was one of the hottest properties with their matches against The New Day and The Usos garnering critical acclaim. He won both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Cesaro, before splitting up once again.

Currently making his way back from injury, Sheamus looks in excellent shape with a victory over Shortly G at the Royal Rumble, signaling his intentions for the foreseeable future.

With a genuine lack of natural heels in the company right now, Sheamus could well earn a push given his past achievements. Regardless of what may happen in the future, Sheamus is one of the top European wrestlers in the company at the moment.

With a lot of fight left in the Irishman, you wouldn't want to bet against him winning another WWE World Championship in the coming days.

