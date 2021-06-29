5 best intergender matches in WWE history 

Though rare, WWE has broken their rules regarding intergender wrestling a few times. Intergender wrestling has always been the subject of contentious debates throughout its long history. For many of a more traditional mindset, intergender wrestling is something that should not be allowed in the mainstream.

Triple H has spoken out against intergender wrestling himself in the past, but that does not mean that there are no cases of intergender wrestling in WWE history.

In fact, there have been some superstars who made history simply through their intergender wrestling matches. In the independent scene, intergender wrestling is common, and some current WWE Superstars such as Candice LeRae even made it their specialty before they joined the company.

WWE has compromised at times with mixed tag team wrestling, but recently, there have been instances of intergender wrestling as well.

In this article, we will talk about the five best intergender wrestling matches in WWE history. It should be noted that we will be talking about singles matches, so matches like Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle facing Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and the team of Lita and Trish Stratus facing Christian and Chris Jericho won’t count in this instance.

Honorable mention goes to Chyna’s matches against Jeff Jarrett.

#5 Molly Holly vs Crash Holly on WWE RAW, February 7, 2001

It's Crash Holly vs Molly Holly next. #RIPCrash. He was a hell of a talent!!! #Raw423 pic.twitter.com/eyQIUYegNr — ✌ (@Rayla811) August 6, 2016

When Molly Holly first arrived in WWE, she was said to be a cousin of Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly. They formed a stable and found some success. However, when they were in a rivalry against the Dudley Boyz, Molly Holly started a kayfabe relationship with Spike Dudley.

Neither stable were happy about this and did their utmost to cause rifts between the two, but the lovebirds were not going to be separated. In the end, Molly and Crash Holly ended up in a match against each other on RAW. The match was short but Molly Holly looked amazing throughout.

She got the win in the end with Jacqueline’s help, pinning Crash.

Edited by Greg Bush