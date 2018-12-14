×
5 Best items you can buy on WWE Shop right now (14/12/18) 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
354   //    14 Dec 2018, 14:28 IST

WWE Shop has plenty on offer for Christmas this year
WWE Shop has plenty on offer for Christmas this year

Christmas is a little over 10 days away, and if you're anything like me, you will still be sat, scratching your head, trying to work out what to buy your loved ones this year.

Thankfully, WWE Shop is on hand to help. The site has been in overload over the last few weeks, stocking its shelves with some of the best wrestling memorabilia money can buy.

From novelty socks to waffle makers, we have taken a lot at all sorts of items in recent weeks, so without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best items you can get on WWE Shop right now.

#5 WWE Evolution 2018 Framed & Autographed (30+ Superstars) Ring Canvas Plaque

For those with expensive taste this Christmas
For those with expensive taste this Christmas

It's been an exceptional year for women's wrestling in the WWE, with the division putting on several landmark events, including the first ever women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

The biggest event, though, was October's Evolution PPV, which was the first ever all-female PPV in WWE history.

The event was a resounding success and if you want to celebrate that, and also really treat somebody, then this signed plague could be the ideal gift.

While the price for this is a lot more than the average WWE Shop item, it would certainly be an excellent gift for those who can afford it, and for those who want to own a slice of history.

You can purchase the item here




Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
