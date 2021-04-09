Jeff Hardy's 5 best WrestleMania moments

Jeff Hardy is a legend in the pro-wrestling business. Kicking off his career as part of a tag team with his brother Matt Hardy, Jeff built a singles career as well.

Throughout his career, Jeff Hardy delighted and astounded fans. Taking the biggest risks in and out of the ring, he built a reputation for being extreme along with his brother. Together with Edge, Christian, and The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz made history in the tag team division.

Jeff had several major moments at WWE's biggest show of the year — WrestleMania. Despite that, his record at WrestleMania is bad — he has only won one match at the event out of the seven.

In this article, let's take a look at five of the best Jeff Hardy WrestleMania moments.

#5 Jeff Hardy at the Money in the Bank Ladder Match — WrestleMania 23

Jeff Hardy flies in the direction of Edge in the "Money In The Bank" match at #WrestleMania 23 pic.twitter.com/bjMQZRfuPq — Wrestling's Past (@WrestlingsPast) April 6, 2014

The WrestleMania 23 Money in the Bank ladder match was one of the most power-packed matches in history. Jeff Hardy faced Matt Hardy, CM Punk, King Booker, Randy Orton, Finlay, Edge, and King Booker, for a chance to become the next Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

The Hardys worked together for most of the match and fought the other members helping themselves to get a better chance at winning.

Then they ended up fighting each other at the top of the ladder, but there was one spectacular moment from Jeff Hardy that stole the show. It looked like Jeff was about to get the briefcase. Unfortunately, Matt Hardy encouraged him to dive off the top of the ladder onto Edge on the outside. Edge had been laid upon a ladder perched between the ring and the barricade.

Jeff Hardy, never averse to taking wild risks, jumped off and hit the leg drop on him through the ladder. Both men were hurt and didn't play big roles in the rest of that match. Mr. Kennedy won the briefcase that year.

1 / 5 NEXT