Top 5 Jewish stars active in wrestling

Once again, it's time for the Jewish New Year, where Jewish people around the world gather with their families, eat sweet bread, and dip apples in honey. Last year for Rosh Hashanah, the name of the festival in Hebrew, we covered the 10 best Jews in Professional Wrestling History. This time around, we're looking at the 5 best Jewish stars still actively performing today.

The requirement is that the wrestler must not only be active in wrestling today, but be performing either with the biggest promotions in the world: All Elite Wrestling, New Japan, WWE, ROH, or else must be regularly performing at multiple top-level Independent promotions like Progress, MLW, and WXW.

Jewish stars have a long history in professional wrestling, both inside the ring and as promoters. Wrestlers like Dean Malenko, Matt Bloom, Randy Savage, and Billy Kidman are all famous wrestlers with Jewish heritage.

With this in mind, here is a list of the top five Jewish stars still active today.

Honorable Mention - Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most popular figures in wrestling and has been since the 90s

Paul Heyman belongs on a list of the greatest wrestling managers of all time. He is up there with the likes of Gorilla Monsoon, Jim Cornette, Paul Ellering and Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan. Heyman is still active in wrestling today, serving as Roman Reign's advocate. The former head of Monday night's RAW, Heyman has never been one to get in the ring, and it's not fair to put him on this list against some of the other names.

However, if we were to include Heyman as an active participant, there would be few better than the former leader of ECW and the man who became synonymous with Hardcore Wrestling.

Heyman is also one of the greatest mic workers in the history of wrestling. His promo ability has helped create Brock Lesnar's incredible image. Shows with Paul Heyman cutting a promo are better off for it.

Heyman even evoked his Judaism during Brock Lesnar's feud with Goldberg. During one of his promos, Heyman recited Kaddish, the mourner's prayer.

Heyman remains a cult figure in wrestling circles owing to how much he was able to achieve with how little he had with ECW. A maverick persona coupled with a genius marketing brain puts Heyman as one of the top promoters in the world of wrestling of all time.

