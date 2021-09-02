5 best main events in WWE Extreme Rules history

Extreme Rules is the night of the year when WWE takes things "to the extreme."

Since its inaugural event in 2009, Extreme Rules has become a staple of the WWE pay-per-view calendar.

The event card features matches with some special stipulations, in keeping with the Extreme Rules theme. Such stipulations include Falls Count Anywhere matches, Steel Cage matches, No Holds Barred matches and much more.

WWE #ExtremeRules makes its return September 26 at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/g6WyFxQw29 — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021

These special stipulations can often lead to spectacular moments, violent matches and interesting storytelling for major feuds.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five best main events in WWE Extreme Rules history.

#5 Jeff Hardy vs Edge - World Heavyweight Championship Ladder Match (WWE Extreme Rules 2009)

The very first Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2009 saw Edge defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a ladder match against Jeff Hardy in the main event.

The two legendary WWE Superstars have a lengthy history against each other that dates back to the very first Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

As expected from the two competitors, the main event featured a plethora of innovative and exciting offensive maneuvers.

The closing moments of the match saw the Iconoclast climb the ladder to retrieve the title. However, Hardy then pulled Edge's legs through the rungs of the ladder, trapping the Rated R Superstar.

This allowed the Charismatic Enigma to climb the ladder and capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

But Jeff Hardy's title reign didn't last long. Shortly after the match, CM Punk came to the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the title.

Punk hit the GTS twice onto an already exhausted Hardy to capture the Championship for the second time in his career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain