5 best matches of TJP that you should definitely check out

The inaugural Cruiserweight Champion, TJP.

TJP may come off as an exuberant character with his flashy demeanor and habitual dabs, but do not let that make you think for one second that he can't back it up inside the squared circle. As a matter of fact, The Duke of Dab is an immensely talented grappler and mixes it up with equal amount of acrobatic maneuvers.

His technical skills are a testament to the training that he received early on in his career at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Los Angeles dojo, along with current WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan as he became the youngest American to compete for New Japan.

After competing for NJPW and Impact Wrestling among other promotions, TJP took part in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016 and went on to win the tournament and became the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion. TJP left WWE on February 22, 2019, and since then, he has returned to Impact Wrestling and NJPW to compete for both the promotions.

Recently, Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy caught up with TJP in an episode of Dropkick DiSKussions to talk about his return to Impact Wrestling and New Japan, his run in WWE and much more.

Now, you can check out some of the best matches from TJP's in-ring career listed below:

#5 TJP vs El Phantasmo (NJPW)

TJP faced Bullet Club's El Phantasmo in the second round of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J Cup tournament this year in August. The Fil-Am Flash returned to the Japanese promotion for the first time in over eight years and made a lasting impression in the match.

The Super J Cup is a single-elimination tournament in which junior heavyweight or cruiserweight wrestlers from all over the world take part to determine who is the best. The tournament was created by legendary junior heavyweight wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger.

In the match, TJP tried to submit El Phantasmo with the Kneebar but the Headbanga resorted to underhanded tactics and hit TJP with a low-blow when the referee's back was turned and pinned him with a roll-up. Although he lost the match, TJP received a warm ovation from the crowd.

