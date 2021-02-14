5 Best matches of the week from WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling & more (February 7th-13th 2021)

It's time once again to find out which company produced the best match of the week. With both IMPACT Wrestling and WWE NXT holding events over the coming weekend, those two brands needed to deliver in their go-home shows. That's exactly what they did, giving us some incredible matches and segments to chew on as we moved into the weekend.

The semi-finals of both the men's and women's Dusty Cups wrapped up this week, IMPACT Wrestling gave us a strong preview of what's to come in their X-Division #1 Contender's match at No Surrender, not to mention the start of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. There were a lot of great matches and segments this week, making this list a tough one to write.

We'll kick this one off with AEW Dynamite, as the main event saw Kenny Omega team up with NJPW's KENTA to face Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a hellacious Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The Forbidden Door is now open

Falls Count Anywhere Match: KENTA and Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

Last week, KENTA shocked the world at AEW Beach Break when he attacked former AEW World Champ and current IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley. KENTA had been calling Moxey out for a while now after winning the New Japan Cup USA in August.

In his debut match for AEW, the Bullet Club member teamed up with former Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega to take on Moxley and former IWGP US Champion Lance Archer.

Now, while KENTA and Omega both had their eyes set on injuring Mox, they, several times over, seemed to forget about the Murderhawk Monster.

Of course, that's always a mistake, and Archer was a real highlight in this match. The former enemies worked well together. This match was rather chaotic, and anyone that got in the way wound up facing the wrath of these four men. Poor Peter Avalon.

The brawl made it out of the ringside area, and even into the kitchen where KENTA attempted to force Moxley to tap to the crossface. Archer broke that up with some uncooked potatoes, because why not?

It looked like Archer would actually get a win over Omega near the end, but the numbers game was too much to overcome. The IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers would make the save, allowing Omega and KENTA to pick up the win.

A double low blow from Omega and KENTA, the Magic Killer, a V-Trigger, and finally a One-Winged Angel later, and Archer was unable to kick out. Of course, Omega couldn't get Archer up by himself, meaning that should they face off against each other in a singles match, say for the title, the AEW World Champion may not be able to put away Archer on his own.