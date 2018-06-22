5 Best MITB cash-ins in WWE history

The best cash-ins of WWE's famed Money in the Bank contracts had the most thrilling results.

Palash Sharma CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 15:02 IST

Money in The Bank is a multi-man ladder match and this format was first brought in the WWE in 2005 at WrestleMania 21. It remains one of the few gimmick matches which have survived the test of time. The concept was introduced by none other than Chris Jericho (who still hasn't managed to win the briefcase) and after the first cash-in became an overwhelming success, Vince and Co. decided to stick with it.

Traditionally a men's match, it's first-ever female edition was successfully held in 2017, followed by one in 2018. The match got its own pay-per-view in 2010 with the ladder match as the main highlight of the show.

The Money in The Bank ladder match is an outlet for WWE to provide us hints about the next Superstar in line to receive a major push. Over the years, WWE have typically given the prestigious Money in The Bank briefcase to upcoming talent or to former main-event Superstars who deserve another run at the top. With 17 out of 20 Superstars walking out as the champion after cashing in their contract, winning this match provides the most considerable odds a wrestler can hope for.

Various WWE Superstars ranging from Rob Van Dam to Baron Corbin have won the contract, but only a few of them have been able to generate the buzz and shock that should accompany a cash-in. While some wrestlers like Edge and Randy Orton inscribed their names in the history books as some of the best, others like John Cena, Damien Sandow and Baron Corbin even failed to cash-in. Nevertheless, the superstars who push through the pain in the match grab the spotlights and a majority of them successfully transition to the main-event picture.

Today we look at the greatest Money in The Bank cash-ins ever in its rich 13-year-old history.