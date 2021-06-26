5 best moments in Breezango's WWE careers

In a heartbreaking bit of news today, WWE released Breezango. Fandango and Tyler Breeze were cut from the company's roster within an hour of each other, ending the run of one of the most entertaining tag teams the company ever produced.

Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and Matt Clements (Tyler Breeze) were both fantastic in their own right, but when they came together they put smiles on the faces of the WWE Universe for five years straight. We last saw them on NXT together defeating Imperium in tag team action.

This was some shocking news for fans to hear, and we felt a great way to celebrate the run of Breezango would be to highlight their five best moments with WWE. We'll kick things off with the introduction of the team.

#5 Breezango form on SmackDown - May 12th, 2016

Tyler Breeze and Fandango were pulled into a quarrel between Goldust and R-Truth five years back. While Goldy and the greatest 24/7 Champion of all time seemed destined for tag team glory, they fought against the current for months. They eventually enlisted two other WWE Superstars.

Goldust took Fandango under his wing while Truth decided to fight alongside Tyler Breeze. During a tag team match on SmackDown, neither Goldust nor Truth wanted to fight each other, refusing to wrestle whenever the other was in the ring. This led to Fandango and Breeze both turning on their partners, walking off and forming their own duo known as Breezango.

Goldust and R-Truth would soon form the Golden Truth, whose first feud would be the newly formed Breezango. In one night, WWE created two stellar tag teams.

#4 Breezango and WWE take us back in time with Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Throughout their WWE careers, Breezango has continuously proven themselves to be a comedic genius. Between their in-ring antics and their backstage skits, few could make the WWE Universe laugh quite like Fandango and his tag partner Tyler Breeze. So when WWE decided to parody the classic territory days of professional wrestling, the two were obvious choices.

Not only did Fandango get a recurring role in the skits, but he was prominently featured alongside John Cena as part of the show's two studio hosts. Cena played the part of Lance Cattermaran while Fandango was the depressed, drunk mess known as Chet Chetterfield.

Tyler Breeze was the heel manager known as Mr. Mackelroy, a mustache twirling banker who bought the family farm of Big Bartholomew (Miro).

Prior to the pandemic last year, WWE teased Season 3 of Southpaw Regional Wrestling. Unfortunately, between that and the slew of releases of talent involved in the program, we never got that.

Chett wake up...



Season 3 of #SouthpawRegionalWrestling returns THIS SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/SqMjIeFtPw — WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020

However, Chad 2 Badd and Tex "Sex" Ferguson did make several appearances outside of WWE on Talk'N'Shop A-Mania. Maybe in some form, Chetterfield and Mackelroy will show up as well.

