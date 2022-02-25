5 best moments of Cesaro's WWE career

On February 25th 2022, news broke that Cesaro had left WWE. The Swiss Superman reportedly let his contract expire after failing to agree a new deal with the promotion. The inaugural Andre the Giant memorial Battle Royal winner spent 11 years in the company.

The Swiss Cyborg won 8 titles, one Slammy and one year-end award in WWE. He became a fan favorite because of his incredible ability in the ring. The King of Swing carved out a reputation for himself as a tag team specialist, winning seven championships. At the time of his exit, he was part of a tag team with Ricochet.

The former United States Champion will surely continue to put on extraordinary matches wherever he competes. While the feeling lingers that he was underutilized during his stint in the company, the Swiss powerhouse racked up a substantial highlight reel over his 11-year tenure.

From winning the United States Championship to winning his long overdue singles match at WrestleMania, the former member of The Bar created many moments during his WWE career that will live long in fans' memories.

#5: Cesaro and Sami Zayn put NXT on the map with a legendary feud

Sami Zayn defeated Cesaro on his NXT debut in what was one of the biggest upsets in brand history at the time. This started an almost year-long feud credited with contributing to the growth of the brand's popularity and establishing Zayn as a key player.

The Swiss Superman won a critically acclaimed two-out-of-three-falls match against the Underdog from the Underground, leading to the latter obsessively pursuing a rematch for nearly a year.

The pair finally met again on February 27th, 2014 at NXT Arrival, the first live special for the gold brand and first live event on the WWE Network.

The match was outstanding, proving to be the highlight of a night that launched the brand and the Network. The Swiss superstar's unselfishness in putting Zayn over helped create one of NXT's biggest ever stars.

