5 best moments of babyface Seth Rollins

Arunava Ghoshal 13 Dec 2019, 18:42 IST

Seth freakin' Rollins

Most of the pro-wrestling fans usually favor seeing Seth Rollins as the bad guy. Their wish came true this week on RAW when The Architect turned heel by siding with AOP against Kevin Owens.

Although Rollins is back as the villain, we can't overlook the incredible run he had over the past few years as a babyface character. He took the WWE Intercontinental Championship to new limits, headlined multiple pay-per-views, teamed up with his girlfriend Becky Lynch, toppled The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman, and most importantly, never failed to impress the audience with his in-ring skills.

We may never see these moments replicate and as The Architect himself stated, we are to blame for Rollins' embracing his dark side.

We can't alter what went down on RAW but we can take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the three years when Seth Rollins worked as a fan-favorite performer.

Honorable mention: Feud with Kevin Owens

Hell in a Cell 2016

2019 is not the first time when Seth Rollins is squaring off against Kevin Owens. The two wrestled each other throughout the fall of 2016 for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins and Owens fought in singles action, no disqualification, Hell in a Cell matches to name a few and every time, put an up noteworthy performances.

Their feud helped to set the bar for the newly-introduced Universal Title, which is now considered as one of the top-tier championships of the promotion.

The last time The Architect and Kevin Owens battled each other, Owens was the heel, taking help from his "best friend" Chris Jericho to win matches against the crowd-favorite Seth Rollins. The scenario is exactly reverse now as Rollins has aligned himself with AOP to take on the babyface Kevin Owens.

