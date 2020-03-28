5 Best moments of Edge at WrestleMania

Edge has had quite a few memorable moments at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Rated-R Superstar will be making his in-ring return at the upcoming WrestleMania 36.

Edge

At WrestleMania 36, Edge will finally make his highly-awaited return to singles competition in WWE, as The Rated-R Superstar is set to face his former tag team partner Randy Orton in one of the most hyped-up clashes of all time in WrestleMania history.

Having made his return to WWE at this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, fans pretty much expected Edge to be a part of this year's 'Mania 36, regardless of the outcome of this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and despite him not being able to earn himself another shot at a WWE World Title.

However, it didn't take too long for the WWE Universe to find out who Edge's WrestleMania opponent was going to be as his former tag-team partner, Randy Orton, decided to take the matter into his own hands and swerve the WWE Universe once again with his heel-ish antics.

With Orton brutally assaulting Edge upon his return to WWE for the first time in nine years and with The Viper taking things to a personal level by RKO-ing Beth Phoenix it was pretty much clear that the two men were set for a clash of the ages at WrestleMania.

Shortly afterward, WWE had officially confirmed the match between Edge and Orton for WrestleMania and to heat things up, a stipulation was also added to the bout, as the two former Rated-RKO partners will be colliding in a Last Man Standing Match.

Prior to Edge's WrestleMania return, in this article, I've decided to take an in-depth look at 5 of the former WWE World Champion's best moments from WrestleMania history. Let's get right into it!

#5 Edge merely falls short from the perfect comeback

Edge vs Jericho from 'Mania 26

In 2009, the dynamic duo of Chris Jericho and Edge surprisingly won the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship after the pair had captured the World Tag Team Championship from the RAW brand and the WWE Tag Team Championship from the SmackDown brand.

The win not only made Edge a record-setting 12-time World Tag Team Champion but saw the formation of an experienced pairing between the two Canadian stars, however, within the span of a month, Edge had suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

The injury forced Edge out of in-ring competition for a year and as Chris Jericho decided to replace the former with Big Show as his tag team partner, Y2J also decided to speak ill of The Rated-R Superstar and mock his injury, at the same time.

With Chris Jericho having established his place as one of WWE's most-hated heels, it was time for Edge to make his triumphant return after an absence that had lasted for almost a year. And, at the 2010 Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy when they finally saw the return of The Rated-R Superstar'as the 29th entrant in the Rumble Match.

With Edge winning the Royal Rumble and with Jericho capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV, the stage was set for a clash of the ages at WrestleMania. However, things weren't the way to be as we expected, as Edge fell short by margins from winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

