5 best moments from the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins know each other very well. The duo debuted as The Shield in 2012 and stayed together for the next two years. During this time, Reigns and Rollins dominated the other members of the roster, including several legends like Triple H, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Their alliance ended in June 2014 when The Architect betrayed his brothers. Since that day, Roman and Seth have been bitter enemies. They have faced each other on 29 occasions, with Reigns coming out on top 19 times.

The fans get excited whenever these two stars compete in the squared circle. Their feud has given countless iconic memories to the WWE Universe. In this article, let's relive the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry by revisiting its five best moments.

#5. Seth Rollins returns; attacks Roman Reigns: Extreme Rules 2016

Roman Reigns was in one of the best phases of his career in 2016. He became the WWE Champion in the main event of WrestleMania by defeating Triple H. The Big Dog then took down AJ Styles twice to extend his reign.

To rain on Roman's parade, Seth Rollins shockingly returned at Extreme Rules 2016. The Architect wasn't thrilled with Reigns seizing the golden opportunity in his absence. He wanted to remind his brother that he was still the superior between the two.

Fans were clearly behind Seth, who had come to reclaim his Championship. Rollins sent a direct message to the Champion by laying him down with a Pedigree. His motives were clear, taking back the title he never lost.

