5 best moments of Seth Rollins since his heel turn in 2019

Seth Rollins is renowned among the WWE Universe for his versatility as an in-ring performer and as a storyteller. In his ten-year-long stint on the main roster, The Architect has played several diverse characters to perfection.

While The Drip God has churned out some memorable moments as a babyface, he tends to do his best work when he's the primary antagonist. The 36-year-old falls in the category of stars like Randy Orton and Triple H, who people prefer to enjoy more as a villain.

Rollins last turned heel in December 2019. Over the last three years, The Architect has committed several heinous acts while competing against multiple dream opponents.

Although he hasn't won a championship in over three years, The Visionary has continued to be one of the top three talents on the main roster. In this article, let's relive Seth Rollins' incredible run as a villain by looking at his five best moments since his heel turn in 2019.

#5. Seth Rollins emerges as the sole survivor of Survivor Series 2021

Seth Rollins added another accolade to his list of accomplishments last year at Survivor Series. The Architect led RAW's Men's Survivor Series team for the second time in his career, hoping to fulfill the job he couldn't do in 2019.

Rollins had four capable partners in Finn Balor, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens, who gave their all to help the red brand emerge victorious.

The final moments saw The Visionary go back and forth with SmackDown's Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma brought his A-game against the former Universal Champion. He punished The Architect with several impressive moves and even reversed The Curb Stomp.

Unfortunately, his resistance didn't last long as Seth Rollins outsmarted Hardy to hit him with his finisher.

It was heartening to watch The Drip God pick up the victory for RAW, considering the hard work he has put in for the red brand over the years.

#.4 Seth Rollins works with an injured Cody Rhodes to deliver a match of a lifetime

Maz @mazlldazzle Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic What is your favourite 5-star (or higher) rated match? What is your favourite 5-star (or higher) rated match? https://t.co/TmiWNl8sTv Cody/Seth was just so cool, Cody revealing the injury before the match, getting an audible gasp from the crowd. To Seth, working the hell out of that arm. And then the finish was great. Oh ya, this was all in Hell in a Cell twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta… Cody/Seth was just so cool, Cody revealing the injury before the match, getting an audible gasp from the crowd. To Seth, working the hell out of that arm. And then the finish was great. Oh ya, this was all in Hell in a Cell twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta…

Cody Rhodes clashed against Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2022. It was the final match of an exciting trilogy that kicked off with The American Nightmare's return at WrestleMania 38.

Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle before his match against Rollins. Despite the horrific injury, the former AEW star decided to compete for the fans' entertainment.

The onus was now on The Architect to protect Rhodes from further damage while also putting on a decent contest for the crowd. Seth Rollins did just that as the two men went on to deliver WWE's first five-star Meltzer rated contest in eleven years.

While The American Nightmare was commended for his courageous efforts, it was Rollins who proved his worth as one of the best in-ring workers in the world.

#3. Seth Rollins brings up Matt Riddle's family

Seth Rollins is currently embroiled in a personal rivalry with Matt Riddle. The two RAW Superstars recently fought each other at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live event, where the former Universal Champion won.

Rollins and Riddle participated in several intense segments during the buildup to this match. During an interview conducted by Corey Graves, The Original Bro got personal with The Architect by calling Becky Lynch the only "man" in Rollins' marriage.

Not taking Riddle's words lightly, The Messiah brought The Original Bro's former wife and kids into the conversation. The latter was infuriated with Rollins' cheap act and dropped three F-bombs during the live broadcast.

This segment did a great job in establishing Seth Rollins as a cold-hearted heel while also garnering support for Matt Riddle.

#2. Seth Rollins comes out to The Shield's theme at Royal Rumble 2022

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp This is how we are kicking off the Royal Rumble! Seth Rollins comes out to The Shield theme song, through the crowd in Shield outfit, and Roman Reigns isn't happy. #RoyalRumble This is how we are kicking off the Royal Rumble! Seth Rollins comes out to The Shield theme song, through the crowd in Shield outfit, and Roman Reigns isn't happy. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/X12rR8kk7c

Earlier this year, WWE booked a rare inter-brand program between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. It was the first time the two stars were up against each other in about three years.

The Revolutionary reminded The Tribal Chief of all the times he stole away his moments while also calling Reigns's Bloodline a joke. He also took pride in being the one who ended their Shield brotherhood.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Rollins managed to get inside his opponent's head even before the match could begin. The Visionary arrived to The Shield's theme song in an attempt to unsettle The Tribal Chief. He even donned his iconic Shield vest, which further reminded Reigns of his brother's betrayal.

Rollins' mind games visibly impacted the champion's emotional strength. The Head of the Table remained in a vulnerable position throughout this contest. Eventually, Reigns had to disqualify himself to escape a crushing loss at the hands of The Architect.

Despite claiming to be in "God mode," The Head of the Table always seemed one step behind his opponent, which speaks volumes about Rollins' mastery at being an evil mastermind.

#1. Seth Rollins and Edge put on a classic at Crown Jewel 2021

Since Edge returned to pro wrestling, fans had been waiting for him to cross paths with Seth Rollins. The two stars have been on-screen rivals since 2014 when The Drip God attempted to break Edge's neck with a Curb Stomp.

WWE finally pulled the trigger on this dream rivalry at Money in the Bank 2021, where Rollins cost Edge the Universal Championship. The feud continued for the next four months and kept getting more intense as time passed.

After two back-to-back classics, the duo met again for the final time at Crown Jewel 2021, this time inside Hell in a Cell. The match ended up being one of the greatest bouts ever contested inside the deadly structure.

From fast-paced action to extreme violence, the contest had everything one could expect from the two world-class performers. Ultimately, Edge was the one who emerged victorious after hitting Rollins with his version of The Curb Stomp.

Although he couldn't overcome The Ultimate Opportunist, The Visionary was praised by the WWE Universe for his marvelous performance.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far