5 best No DQ matches of John Cena's WWE career 

John Cena was one of WWE's most experienced wrestlers. He was the face of the company for over a decade, helping them by performing week in and week out. The superstar performed in different types of matches throughout his career, wrestling against other top stars of the company.

Cena has taken a step away from WWE in recent years. No longer a full-time wrestler for WWE, Cena only makes occasional appearances for the company. Instead, he has focused his attention on his Hollywood career, where he has achieved some level of success.

During his wrestling career, Cena helped WWE reach some immense heights. He wrestled in brutal and unforgiving matches throughout his career, which helped the crowd to get behind him, despite the fact that he won far too often for the liking of many.

John Cena was a one-of-a-kind WWE performer, the likes of whom might not be seen for a long time. He excelled in every type of wrestling match, but the following are the five best No Disqualification matches that Cena wrestled in. It should be noted that Triple Threat matches are automatically No DQ matches.

#5 WWE Backlash 2006: John Cena vs. Edge vs. Triple H

John Cena vs Triple H vs Edge

The main event for WWE Backlash 2006 was the Triple Threat match which saw then-WWE Champion John Cena defend his title against Triple H and Edge.

The match was built up for some time. Cena previously defeated Triple H at WrestleMania to retain the WWE title. He even managed to get The Game to submit to the STF during WWE's biggest annual show.

After WrestleMania, Edge and Triple H both staked their claims to the WWE title. All three stars would take part in multiple handicap matches leading up to Backlash, where they all got some wins. The decision was made to let Triple H, Edge, and John Cena all face each other at Backlash.

During the event, all three men put on performances that no one is likely to forget. They made the best use of the triple threat stipulations and came close to winning it multiple times. Edge was supported by Lita at ringside, while Triple H took to underhanded means to try and get the win. He hit Cena with a low blow and tried to roll him up for the pin. However, Cena rolled him up to retain the title.

The match, while not the best No DQ match of all time, saw all three wrestlers give everything they had to win the WWE title.

