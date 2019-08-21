5 Best candidates to win the 2019 WWE King of the Ring

Will a career be made?

For the first time in four years, we saw the return of the King of The Ring tournament on WWE RAW.

King of The Ring was held annually from 1985 to 2002 - although no events were held in 1990 and 1992. While some of these events were not televised, the King of The Ring re-debuted as it's own Pay-Per-View in 1993, until its final airing in 2002. Following its official end in 2002, the tournament has since been revived four times, in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2015.

The tournament has now been revived for the fifth time and features 16 Superstars, eight each from the Red and Blue Brands.

The full list of Superstars that have entered is incredibly talented and each would make a fine king. I have decided to narrow it down to the top five that I think would be the best options to be the 2019 King of the Ring.

#5 Ricochet

It's already in his name

Ricochet is one of the fastest rising superstars in the WWE. While he may have come out on the losing end of his feud with AJ Styles, his performance in those matches got a lot of people talking.

Even before this, Ricochet was said to be seen as a future big star by many backstage, particularly by WWE RAW creative director Paul Heyman. I think Ricochet would be a great choice to win the King of The Ring tournament, if WWE does, in fact, have plans to push the king. And I don't mean use of the crown and cape as a gimmick like we have seen before but more as a launching pad for a promising wrestler like Ricochet.

As fast-rising as Ricochet has been over the past two months, a King of the Ring victory would elevate him further up the card and maybe even into the main event scene.

