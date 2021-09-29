Paige's top 5 WWE moments before her apparent in-ring return

Paige is one of WWE's greatest imports from outside of North America. She started her wrestling career when she was just 13 years old and signed for the WWE when she was 18 years old.

The Norwich-born star made an immediate impact in front of the WWE Universe and became a trailblazer for the women's division and women's evolution. Paige made history along the way and made some memorable moments that will be remembered for years to come.

That being said, let's take a look at five of Paige's best moments in WWE, before her apparent teased return to the ring in 2022.

#5. Paige teaming up with AJ Lee in her WrestleMania debut

Paige made her main roster debut following WrestleMania in April 2014. She immediately headed into a storyline with AJ Lee. The pair became friends and foes over the span of the year. Their feud ended in November that year, and a short while later, AJ Lee took some time off to heal some pre-existing injuries.

It was the same year that CM Punk walked out of WWE. It was speculated that AJ would soon follow, with her being Punk's partner. Paige was placed in a feud with The Bella Twins during AJ's sabatical. Paige was teased for weeks on Monday Night RAW until AJ Lee made her return to the side with the Norwich-native.

The duo ended up teaming up at WrestleMania in 2015, facing The Bella's in a tag team match. It was a big moment for Paige, as this was her WrestleMania debut. In the end, AJ and Paige picked up the victory and celebrated with the WWE Universe.

For AJ, it was the end of the road, as a number of days later she decided to leave WWE and retire from professional wrestling. Paige spoke with The Independent prior to WrestleMania 31 in 2015 to discuss her pairing with AJ Lee:

"I love partnering and going against AJ both as equally as each other as we can do some really crazy stuff either way. We are these two weird and quirky chicks and we like to think of ourselves as the freak and the geek. We aren’t afraid to be ourselves if we are on the same team or against each other." Paige said (h/t The Independent)

For Paige, it was a memorable moment that will surely be fondly remembered by her for the rest of her life.

