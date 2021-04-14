5 best photos from WWE WrestleMania Night Two

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two was a monumental success for WWE inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

This was the second consecutive night of the showcase of the immortals as WWE had presented WrestleMania 37 Night One on Saturday inside Raymond James Stadium.

WrestleMania 37 also marked the first time that live fans were in attendance for a WWE event for one year, one month and one day. The WWE Universe and the WWE roster were obviously thrilled to return on the grandest stage of them all.

Despite Night Two of WrestleMania not receiving as warm of a reception as Night One, it can be said that overall WrestleMania 37 was an incredibly enjoyable event that featured some incredible moments.

Sunday featured some spectacular WrestleMania moments that will certainly be fondly remembered in the annals of WWE history.

Let's take a closer look at five of the best photos from WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

#5 Alexa Bliss distracts The Fiend during his WrestleMania 37 match against Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss distracts The Fiend during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 Night Two opened with the highly anticipated return to in-ring action of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

This marked The Fiend's first match inside a WWE ring since he was "burned alive" by Randy Orton in the Firefly Inferno match at TLC in December 2020.

However, after a short match which was largely dominated by The Fiend, the closing moments of the highly anticipated encounter certainly got people talking.

With The Fiend in control, fire suddenly shot up from the ringposts and revealed Alexa Bliss sitting on a giant jack in the box at ringside, which Wyatt had made a grand entrance on earlier in the show.

Alexa Bliss' attire changed from the Firefly Fun House gear she had worn earlier to a dark, black attire. Furthermore, Bliss wore a crown which dripped a mystery black substance over her body.

Distracted by Bliss' sudden change in appearance, Randy Orton hit the RKO on The Fiend and scored the shock victory.

