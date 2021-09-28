5 of the best "pipe-bomb" promos in WWE history

It's now harder than ever for WWE Superstars to connect with the audience, who are more aware of the inner workings of professional wrestling. Sometimes it is essential to use real-life drama and transcend the confines of a scripted barrier to inject emotion into a feud.

Promos that blur the line between kayfabe and reality are often called "pipe bombs" in reference to CM Punk's legendary promo.

Here are five of the best "pipe-bomb" promos in WWE history:

#5. The "Box with God" promo was one of CM Punk's best as WWE Champion

During the heel portion of his legendary 434-day run as WWE Champion, CM Punk established himself as the best performer in professional wrestling and elevated his microphone skills to a new level. In his corner was Paul Heyman, who had recently returned to WWE as Brock Lesnar's advocate.

The feud with The Rock was the true measuring stick of Punk's verbal prowess. While the Chicago native cut contemporary promos with well-crafted material, The Rock was content to resort to his old routine.

Punk belittled the audience for favoring a dumbed-down version of professional wrestling and forcing talented performers such as Daniel Bryan and Tyson Kidd to adopt silly gimmicks. He then channeled these frustrations towards The Rock, who had come to embody style over substance.

#4. Paul Heyman's Chicago sermon

There was a great deal of anticipation when RAW went to Chicago two months after CM Punk walked out of WWE. Everyone anticipated that this was where Punk would make his comeback as a conquering hero.

However, when the show started with "Cult of Personality," it was Paul Heyman who walked out in the Second City Saint's place. The fans were already furious, but Heyman managed to rile them up even further.

The legendary manager started off by slamming WWE for mishandling Punk. As the audience gradually became captivated by Heyman, he masterfully launched into a diatribe against the Chicago crowd and held them responsible for Punk's absence.

This promo was incredibly entertaining and garnered Heyman and Brock Lesnar a lot of heat heading into WrestleMania 30.

Edited by Vedant Jain