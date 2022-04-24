5 of Randy Orton's best matches from 2002-09

Randy Orton recently completed twenty years in WWE. It is a landmark achievement for him as he has been a mainstay of the company throughout his wrestling career.

There is little doubt that Orton is not only a WWE legend, but also a legend of the wrestling business. He has given fans countless memorable matches and moments to remember. His longevity means that there are more than enough examples to prove his greatness.

Having emerged as an aggressive and energetic youngster, The Viper's growth over the years has been tremendous to watch. Since his debut, he has proven to be a natural in the business and taken to it like a fish to water.

In that regard and in celebration of his milestone, here are five of Randy Orton's best matches from his debut in 2002 to 2009.

#5. On our list of the best Randy Orton matches from 2002-09: Vs. Chris Benoit (SummerSlam 2004)

Benoit and Orton wrestled an absolute clinic

Chris Benoit's presence in this match means it is very difficult to source and watch the entire thing. However, those in the know are aware that this was one of Randy Orton's best matches and a personal milestone for him.

SummerSlam 2004 saw WWE crown Orton as the future of the business. He won his first world title by defeating Benoit and becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The match was a great watch and had the prodigy look every bit the veteran champion's equal.

The Apex Predator would go on to become world champion thirteen more times in his career. However, it all began with this cracker of a match in Toronto.

#4. Vs. Edge (Vengeance 2004)

Orton and Edge made a compelling case to be main-event material

Randy Orton and Edge are two superstars who fans associate with each other. They were incredible as teammates and even better as rivals, with their great chemistry shining every time they stepped into the ring.

One of the best matches the pair contested came at Vengeance 2004. Edge had returned from a severe neck injury to challenge Intercontinental Champion Orton. WWE gave the two superstars 25 minutes to contest a banger, and they tore the house down in fine style.

Throughout the match, the former Rated-RKO teammates showed that they would stop at nothing to ascend to main event status. They left everything in the ring and the final say went to Edge, who picked up the victory over The Legend Killer. However, no one could deny that they had seen star-making performances from the two up-and-coming superstars.

#3. Vs. Edge (RAW, April 30, 2007)

In their rematch three years later, it was two titans going at it

Monday Night RAW hosted one of the best matches in its history when Edge and Randy Orton locked horns three years after their Vengeance 2004 encounter. With friction building between Rated-RKO, the two decided to battle in a singles match on RAW.

By this time, the two superstars had ascended to the main event, and the result was a match that showcased how much they had grown since 2004. It was a heel versus heel encounter, and one that worked to perfection. The Rated-R Superstar left his opponent bloodied and battered and took the win after a long and drawn-out war.

#2. Vs. John Cena (Breaking Point 2009)

John Cena and Randy Orton have fought more times than fans can count. Out of all their encounters, there is one that is clear of the rest, and that is their stupendous I Quit match in 2009.

What made this match special was that fans didn't know who would cave in and say those two words. This was also before Cena attached the words 'Never Give Up' to his character, so as unbelievable as it sounds now, there was a genuine possibility that he would throw in the towel.

However, it was Orton who quit that night after a phenomenal match between two of the best stars in the company. After handcuffing The Champ and torturing him, he got his comeuppance and was forced to forfeit to his opponent. The performance The Viper put in made fans stand up and take notice if they hadn't already.

#1. Vs. Mick Foley (Backlash 2004)

This is not only Randy Orton's best match from 2002 to 2009, but probably the best match he has ever wrestled. It was brutal, barbaric, emotional and an absolute clinic that well and truly put him on the map.

Mick Foley faced the young Orton in a Legend vs. Legend Killer match that fired on all cylinders from start to finish. Barbed wire, an outlandish stage dive and the youngster taking a slam through thumbtacks had the crowd roaring throughout.

By the time The Apex Predator won by the skin of his teeth, fans were united in their applause for what they had just seen. Orton had already established himself as a future world champion, but this match was the one that painted him as a tough, hard-as-nails competitor. Foley himself called it the best match of his career, which tells you everything you need to know.

