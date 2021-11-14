5 best rich man gimmicks of WWE

One gimmick that has survived every era of WWE is that of the 'rich man'. It is essentially a character that has a vast amount of wealth and let the WWE Universe know exactly of the elite position they are in. It is a gimmick that will never get old, and has evolved over the years through different wrestlers.

The character doesn't necessarily mean the person behind the guise is rich, but WWE usually assigns this particular role to a heel character. It gets under the skin of the WWE Universe every single time and the persona has proven to work in many aspects.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the best rich man gimmicks in WWE history.

#5 Happy Corbin became rich in WWE during the summer of 2021

Yes, his Twitter handle does read "The Mayor of Jackpot City" after Baron Corbin hit the jackpot in August 2021 in Las Vegas. It was quite the turnaround for Corbin's character, who became destitute earlier this year on SmackDown.

The former Constable wasted no time letting the WWE Universe he was now rich, appearing in a brand new car, flashy clothes and flauting his wealth with his new friend Madcap Moss.

It is the next phase of Baron Corbin's evolution in the company, which has seen him become one of the most despised superstars of the modern era. There's nobody on the roster quite like him now who gets such a reaction wherever he performs.

Speaking with Give Me Sport during a recent press junket in the U.K., Happy Corbin spoke about his gimmick:

"You know, like, when I got released from the NFL, that was that process. What do I do? What's next? Where am I going? So I was like, trying to tap into that a little bit. You know, that bit in Vegas and winning all my money back, that was a lot of fun. I like to gamble, so it worked. But it's just been exciting to me because it is it's different, you know? From that kind of biker badass when I started in NXT, and that was part of my life. I enjoying motorcycles, tattoos, obviously, all that stuff. And then, you know, rolling into that Constable role, which was a new role then into The King. It's all of these kinds of things, it's an evolution. I think, the more you can do the better the longer you last in this business," Happy Corbin said. (h/t Give Me Sport)

If anyone is going to make such a character work, then it is him. It'll certainly be interesting to see how far he can go with the "Happy Corbin" persona.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun