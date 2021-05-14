5 Best rivals of Macho Man Randy Savage

"Macho Man" Randy Savage is a WWE Hall of Famer and a true wrestling legend. His colorful outfits, gravelly voice, and endless amount of energy etched himself in the minds of fans all over the world who witnessed "The Madness" firsthand. He was the epitome of a larger-than-life personality.

One of the many reasons that Randy Savage became an icon of professional wrestling was the many memorable feuds and storylines he was a part of during his career.

Let's take a look at five of Macho Man's best and most important rivals.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan had been part of some of the biggest moments in wrestling history, both as friends and foes.

When the "Mega Powers Exploded" in 1989 at WrestleMania V, it led to the then-highest grossing WrestleMania of all time. Their feud in WWE would carry through most of that year and do big business for the company.

Randy Savage would collide with Hulk Hogan again in WCW

Then, when both men turned up in WCW in the mid-90s, they were immediately thrown into storylines together. Savage and Hogan were allies in the reincarnation of the Mega Powers, in addition to both being eventual members of the nWo.

They would also serve as foils to one another at different times. Before he joined the nWo himself, Savage was a flag bearer for WCW and challenged Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW Championship at Halloween Havoc in 1996.

Later, during the nWo split, Hogan led the black and white contingent of the faction while Savage was a member of the red-and-black Wolfpack.

Their off-screen, on-again-off-again relationship also helped fuel the fire during their various rivalries and partnerships throughout the years. It's almost impossible to mention the career of Hulk Hogan without mentioning Randy Savage as well.

