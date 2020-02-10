5 Best storylines on the road to WrestleMania 36 so far

Brian Thornsburg Top 5 / Top 10

WWE is pulling out all the stops on the road to WrestleMania 36.

The Road to WrestleMania 36 kicked off a few weeks ago at The Royal Rumble and it already feels like WWE is going into overdrive to prepare for the big show. The company even seems to have upped the intensity level on several of their storylines, which is making the product pretty good right now.

While the company has probably been working towards this direction for several months now, it's been very interesting seeing how they are executing it. Furthermore, it has led to some of the most intriguing storytelling in quite a while and hopefully it continues.

Whether that actually happens or not remains to be seen, but here are the five best storylines on the road to WrestleMania 36 so far. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us which storylines you are enjoying the most right now.

#5. Seth Rollins' heel turn

Seth Rollins is creating a movement on Monday Night Raw.

There's just something about Seth Rollins as a self righteous messiah that makes RAW enjoyable to watch. It's almost as if Rollins is channeling his original heel character when he betrayed The Shield back in 2013 and the WWE Universe is loving every second of it.

Beyond that, the gimmick seems to be a clever way of getting attention on midcard talents like Buddy Murphy and AOP, which is turning them into prominent players on Monday Night RAW. It is also creating rumblings of Rollins versus Murphy at WrestleMania 36, and that would certainly be a barnburner to behold.

Whether this ends with Murphy versus Rollins or something else, remains to be seen. The best part however, will be watching how exactly the company gets there and what they have planned along the way.

