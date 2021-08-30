5 best Roman Reigns WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view matches

Roman Reigns is currently experiencing arguably the best run of his WWE career.

The current Universal Champion has held the gold for 365 consecutive days and shows no signs of dropping it anytime soon. Reigns has defeated the likes of John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and more throughout his historic title reign.

The next pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar is Extreme Rules in September. Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor this week on SmackDown. However, it can be expected that The Tribal Chief will also defend his title at the pay-per-view too.

Roman Reigns has a lengthy history at the Extreme Rules event and has produced some of the best matches of his career at the show.

With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the five best Roman Reigns WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view matches.

#5. The Shield vs. Team Hell No - Tornado Tag Team match (WWE Extreme Rules 2013)

Roman Reigns' first match at an Extreme Rules event came in 2013 as a member of The Shield faction.

Heading into the event, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose all declared that they would leave with WWE gold around their waists.

Dean Ambrose successfully defeated Kofi Kingston to win the United States Championship earlier on in the evening. This paved the way for Reigns and Rollins to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins completed The Shield's quest for gold. They successfully defeated Team Hell No to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers.

The finish of the match saw Reigns and Rollins hit a torture rack into a diving knee strike double team finisher on Daniel Bryan. With this, they picked up the victory and captured the WWE Tag Team Championships.

