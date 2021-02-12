5 Best Samoa Joe matches in WWE

Even before joining WWE, Samoa Joe was a well-traveled and accomplished pro-wrestler. His imposing physicality and hard-as-nails attitude made him a star in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. In 2015, at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, Joe finally made his WWE debut, and the fans instantly started talking about the dream matches he could have in the company.

He became the NXT Champion in just under a year and went on to have memorable feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor. Though his main roster run wasn't as successful as everyone expected it to be, he was never far away from the main event scene for long. While a WWE Championship win has eluded him, he became a two-time US Champion.

The last couple of years have been disappointing for Joe due to multiple injuries keeping him sidelined from in-ring action. However, he has successfully transitioned to the commentary box and is currently a part of WWE RAW's commentary team.

Having been with WWE for over five years now, Joe has wrestled several memorable bouts that fans still vividly remember. Here in this article, we will look at the five best matches of Samoa Joe's WWE career. Do share your favorite picks in the comments section below.

#5 Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles (WWE SummerSlam 2018)

For many fans, it was surreal to see two bonafide TNA legends wrestle in a WWE ring, and that too for the WWE Championship at a massive pay-per-view like SummerSlam. Going into the event, this was easily the most anticipated match by the fans, and they certainly delivered on all expectations.

Joe and AJ Styles had a good 22 minutes, and the two Superstars crafted a fantastic match, with their years of experience and chemistry on full display. However, the one aspect which pulls this match down is the ending. In the final stages, Joe taunted Styles' family, which angered The Phenomenal One, who then hit the Samoan Submission Machine with a chair and lost the bout by disqualification.

While it became clear that this bout was used to kickstart a longer and more deeply-personal feud between the two, a match on a PPV like SummerSlam could have benefited from a clean and decisive finish. The feud spanned several more matches between the two, but Samoa Joe fell short of winning the WWE Championship on every occasion.