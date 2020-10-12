5 Best Seth Rollins moments on WWE RAW

WWE Draft 2020 was off to a flying start on Friday Night SmackDown. The most notable brand switch of the night was Seth Rollins getting drafted to the blue brand as a first-round draft pick.

Seth Rollins holds the distinction of being a first-round pick of every single draft since 2016. He was the first overall pick in the 2016 Brand Extension Draft and the first pick on Night 2 of the 2019 Draft.

Since the 2016 Brand Extension Draft, Seth Rollins has appeared on the Blue brand thrice. Seth Rollins has been the backbone of RAW for the past few years. From leading the brand to becoming its workhorse as the Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins has been one of the MVPs of the Red brand.

As the man who has been synonymous with Monday Nights bids adieu to the Red brand, here are Seth Rollins' top five moments on RAW:

#5 Seth Rollins takes RAW locker room to task

Seth Rollins surrounded by the RAW locker room

2019 was a very tough year for Seth Rollins. Rollins was in the eye of the storm following his defense of WWE and its creative. His comments against Will Ospreay and his former Shield brethren, Dean Ambrose, also didn't do him any favors. Fans were slowly beginning to turn on Seth Rollins. It also didn't help that he was feuding against Baron Corbin.

The negativity surrounding Seth Rollins reached its crescendo during his feud against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The duo's match at Hell In A Cell 2019 earned the distinction of being one of the worst main-event in recent memory. As Seth Rollins has himself said in numerous interviews, he was dead in the water following his encounter with The Fiend.

After dropping the Universal Championship to The Fiend at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins took on the mantle of leading Team RAW in the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match. Rollins was the last member of the Red brand to be eliminated in the match.

Following RAW's abysmal performance at Survivor Series, Rollins would host a Townhall Meeting with the RAW locker room.

What was to be a pep talk by Seth Rollins to his RAW colleagues slowly turned into a roasting session. Rollins went on a verbal tirade, blaming all the members of the RAW roster for a poor showing at Survivor Series.

Rollins would then turn his attention to Superstars like Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio, blaming them for RAW's abysmal performance at the event. The segment ended with Rollins receiving a Stunner from Kevin Owens. This segment was the beginning of Seth Rollins' heel turn, which would see him morph himself into The Monday Night Messiah.