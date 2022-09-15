5 best stables in WWE today

WWE has been home to many legendary stables over the years. These multi-person groups have helped nurture some of the company's biggest stars, sometimes even producing more than one. A good stable elevates all superstars involved by highlighting their strengths and hiding their weaknesses, thus becoming more than the sum of their parts.

Some of the biggest stars in the business today were launched or elevated by a stable at one point or the other. The most obvious examples, of course, are Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who, together with two-time AEW champion Jon Moxley, made up the Shield. WWE currently has some stables hoping to reach the lofty heights of past factions, with a few already being mentioned in the same breath as their predecessors.

On that note, let's rank the five biggest stables in the company today.

#5: The Brawling Brutes

The Brutes always bring the mayhem

With all due respect to the likes of New Day (which is lacking a member) and Imperium (which just re-formed), The Brawling Brutes deserve to be on this list. The trio of Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland have been one of the most consistently entertaining and dependable groups in WWE over 2022. Their brawling style, relentless energy and unique character work is a breath of fresh air whenever they appear.

The Brutes are yet to win any titles as a stable, which is why they come in fifth on this list. If they can capitalize on The Celtic Warrior's red-hot babyface momentum from Clash At The Castle, they will soon add gold to their resumes. Their feud with Imperium is one of the hottest in WWE today, and they are well on their way.

#4: Damage CTRL has taken WWE by storm

Since debuting as a unit at WWE Summerslam 2022, the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have gone from strength to strength. The group announced their arrival by putting Becky Lynch on the shelf on RAW, establishing themselves as an instant threat. They went on to defeat Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in an impressive first outing at Clash At The Castle.

The faction has only grown from there, with Sky and Kai winning the tag team championships on RAW. Bayley looks set to challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the near future. So the trio could complete the set just months after debuting. In that case, Damage CTRL would definitely inch their way to the top of this list.

#3: The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has finally found its stride

Unlike Damage CTRL, The Judgment Day have not held any gold since their inception after WrestleMania 38. However, the faction has featured so consistently and in such a prominent position on the card that they rank higher. Their work with Edge, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio has been a highlight of Monday Night RAW for months.

The recruitment of Dominik Mysterio has added another layer to the stable's story, helping them find a new gear. As the story explores his conflict of interest between family and group interests, it promises to be one of the most intriguing character arcs in WWE going forward. Rhea Ripley's presence is also a factor that sets the group apart from any other in the company.

#2: Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction have ruled over NXT 2.0 for almost a year

Over NXT 2.0's year-long history, some acts have stood head and shoulders over the rest of the roster. The likes of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker have excelled as singles competitors, while stables like The Dyad and Diamond Mine have grown in stature. However, few would argue against Toxic Attraction being the most dominant faction in the rainbow brand today.

Spearheaded by Mandy Rose, they held all the NXT women's titles for 249 total days, becoming the first stable to do so. The group's unprecedented success seems destined to continue on the main roster some day, as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have appeared twice on SmackDown in recent weeks. In terms of WWE's women's division, no other stable has achieved the sustained dominance of Toxic Attraction.

#1: The Bloodline currently has a stranglehold on WWE

Predictably, the faction that holds seven title belts running across all three WWE brands tops this list. For the better part of two years, The Bloodline has dominated the SmackDown main event scene in a manner rarely seen before. Roman Reigns has been Universal champion for a modern record 740+ days, while The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown tag team champions at 400+ days.

The faction has since added the WWE Championship and RAW tag team titles, making Reigns and The Usos undisputed champions. Newest member Solo Sikoa was the latest to bring gold to the Island of Relevancy by claiming the NXT North American championship.

The group holds almost 60% of all men's titles in the company, and with Sami Zayn's shoulder not draped in gold yet, The Honorary Uce could extend their dominance soon.

In the meantime, let's acknowledge The Tribal Chief for setting himself up for adding two Hall of Fame worthy stables to an iconic singles career.

