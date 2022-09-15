5 Best taunts in WWE today

WWE Superstars are always seeking new ways to connect with the audience. This bond usually begins with crafting compelling personas that the audience can get behind. Once an entertaining gimmick has been nailed down, little details like a good catchphrase, entrance, or finisher can set it apart from the rest.

A taunt is one of the little mannerisms that helps a superstar strike up a connection with the crowd. Iconic goads such as The Rock's "Just Bring It" and Stone Cold Steve Austin's sign language have become timeless symbols of defiance. The current roster has created numerous such taunts as it aspires to create similar magic. Let's look at five of the best ones in the company today:

#5: Charlotte Flair: The Flair strut

The strut is an iconic Flair family calling card

Charlotte Flair is one of the best multi-generational stars in WWE history. A vital secret to the success of legacy superstars such as Flair, The Rock, and Randy Orton is their ability to craft unique personas while honoring their heritage. The Queen has perfected this formula to become the most decorated female performer in the company's history.

One of the most entertaining parts of the thirteen-time champion's moniker is her use of a taunt synonymous with her legendary father, the Flair strut. The simplicity with which it conveys her cockiness and superiority earns it a place on this list. This is especially true when combined with the similarly iconic "Woo!" catchphrase.

#4: Shinsuke Nakamura: "Come on!

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most charismatic performers in WWE today. Despite some apparent language barriers, The King Of Strong Style has forged a very strong connection with the audience. One of the biggest contributing factors to his popularity, of course, is his iconic entrance.

Another aspect of Nakamura's presentation that connects with the spectators is his taunt. Whenever The Artist yells "Come On" as he sets out to deliver the Kinshasa, the surge in anticipation from the crowd is palpable. When he finally hits the finisher, it feels all the more incredible due to the fantastic setup from the taunt.

#3: Drew McIntyre's countdown is one of WWE's best taunts

Speaking of taunts that set up finishers, Drew McIntyre's countdown to the Claymore is as "over" as any action in WWE today. The Scottish Warrior makes excellent use of the setup technique used by the likes of Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and Edge to build anticipation for his finishing move. Like these iconic performers, he stands in the corner, weighing up his opponent before striking the fatal blow.

The "3,2,1" countdown is a simple yet effective extra detail that allows him to stand out from the pack and get the crowd on his side as a babyface. It is a thing of beauty, reminiscent of Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" chants.

#2: New Day: "New Day Rocks!"

Because? New! Day Rocks!

There arguably isn't a stable in WWE history that has ever mastered the art of fan engagement like The New Day. The WWE Universe always feels the power of positivity from the moment the trio's music hits the speakers. From Big E's iconic intro to Xavier Woods' trombone tunes and Kofi Kingston's pancake antics, there's never a dull moment when the former champions are in the building.

One of their best audience engagement tools is the legendary "New Day Rocks" taunt. Whether initiated to feed off the crowd's energy by clapping or mocking their fallen opponents by gyrating, it never fails to get a strong reaction. So catchy is the taunt that it is converted to "New Day Sucks" when the trio switches over to the heelish side of things.

#1: Roman Reigns' "Ooaaahhh!" taunt is arguably the most iconic in WWE today

The greatness of a taunt depends on many factors. Sometimes, the wording and catchiness of the phrase itself capture the audience's imagination. Other times, the magnitude of the superstar using it makes it work.

Roman Reigns' "Oooahh" taunt is a simple yet incredibly engaging calling card that sometimes foreshadows his impactful finisher, the Spear. As arguably the biggest star in WWE, The Tribal Chief's connection with the crowd is critical to his success. The mannerism is so popular that it has taken on a life of its own outside the WWE product, often being imitated on social media.

It's fair to say that the audience acknowledges The Tribal Chief's taunt.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. What is the most iconic WWE taunt ever? John Cena's You Can't See Me The Rock's Just Bring It 6 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh