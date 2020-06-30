5 Best trio factions in WWE history

Over the years, some of the finest trio factions have stepped foot in WWE.

Here is a list of some of the best WWE trio factions of all time.

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon backstage with The Shield

Factions have always been a vital part of Professional Wrestling and three-man factions, especially, tend to be successful and have a rich history in WWE. The present-day WWE roster has a handful of factions but most of them are either trio of three wrestlers or two wrestlers and a valet/manager.

The Monday Night RAW brand currently consists of notable groups such as the menacing trio of Seth Rollins, Murphy, and Austin Theory. Whereas the Zelina Vega led group consists of Andrade & Angel Garza and despite recent troubles within the faction, the trio has been highly-successful on RAW so far.

On the Blue brand, we've witnessed quite a lot of trios over the past few months, including the recently called-up Forgotten Sons and the trio of Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, who achieved a lot before Zayn's hiatus.

Finally, on NXT, we have The Undisputed Era, which is among one of the best factions in the world today, originally started as a trio with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly before adding Roderick Strong to their ranks. The Black & Gold brand also consists of a newly formed trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza.

Over the past few decades or so, the WWE Universe has witnessed some of the legendary trio factions step foot in the company and in this list, we'll look at 5 of the best trio factions WWE history who have had a major influence in the company and were/are hugely popular within the WWE Universe, as well.

#5 Legacy

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Ted Dibiase Jr.- The Legacy

About a decade ago, Randy Orton formed his very own version of Evolution known as Legacy. The concept of Orton's faction was pretty much the same as Evolution, as 'The Legend Killer' recruited the services of Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr., whereas, a few years earlier, Triple H and Ric Flair brought Orton into Evolution, after billing him as the "future".

Advertisement

Cody and Dibiase Jr's rich family history led to Orton's group being named as The Legacy and during the group's three-year tenure, the trio of Orton, Cody, and Dibiase established themselves as some of the finest heels in the business.

Their rivalry with The McMahon Family is regarded as one of the best feuds of all time and the group also had no shortage in terms of Championship success. Orton became a three-time WWE Champion during his run with Legacy, whereas, Cody and Dibiase became a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and had a historic rivalry with the DX- Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Legacy parted ways in 2010, however, there was a short reunion involving Rhodes and Dibiase in 2011.

1 / 5 NEXT