5 best Triple H WrestleMania matches

Triple H does not have the best record at WrestleMania. He has lost more of his matches than he has won, but some of his matches delivered beyond what anyone could expect.

Over the years, Triple H has faced multiple different stars. His entrances at the event have been some of the highlights of previous WrestleManias. There were some matches that failed to deliver in every sense of the term. However, others have gone down as some of the best in the history of the event.

Triple H has faced wrestlers that have since gone down in legend.

In this article, let's look at five of his best WrestleMania matches.

#5 Triple H vs Chris Jericho (WrestleMania X8)

At the main event of Wrestlemania X8, it was Triple H vs Chris Jericho for the WWF Unified World Champion. pic.twitter.com/GO4ilv2zaz — 𝐴𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑒́𝑠 𝙀. 𝑆𝑜𝑡𝑜 (@vndres95) March 19, 2015

Triple H faced Chris Jericho at WrestleMania X8. When they faced each other, the only thing taking away from the bout was that The Rock faced Hulk Hogan in one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time earlier in the night.

Still, the match was for the undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Triple H had only recently returned from a long injury-related hiatus. The match was technically great as well. Jericho focused on Triple H's quad injury and this helped turn his home crowd against him. Unusually, Jericho also had Stephanie McMahon in his corner for the match.

Triple H had a lot of work to do but he got the momentum of the crowd behind him. He was able to overcome Jericho's offense and it was a typical Triple H-style match. The Cerebral Assassin slowly came back, taking Jericho apart, before he managed to defeat him.

The only negative point about the match was that it seemingly ended out of nowhere. The storyline and audience manipulation still makes this one of Triple H's best matches at WrestleMania.

Triple H won the undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship, completing a great career comeback from his injury the year prior.

