5 Best wrestlers this weekend: Survivor Series and NXT TAKEOVER War Games

Jordan Stynes FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 215 // 19 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Undisputed Era

WWE hosted two shows this weekend. NXT TAKEOVER: War Games took place on Saturday night and set the bar for the main roster. Survivor Series never reached that level but there were a few great performances on that show.

It seems that every TAKEOVER tops the last. The matches and the performances get better and better. It has a completely different feel to a main roster show. The production looks the exact same but the wrestling and the crowd enthusiasm is on a whole other level. The fact that the show doesn't run for hours only adds to the enjoyment. The audience is left wanting more and eagerly awaiting the next episode of NXT and the next TAKEOVER show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Survivor Series was a very different show. There was seven matches on the main card, three of them really stood out. Those matches were Ronda vs Charlotte, Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan and Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali. The reason they stood out was because the wrestlers in those matches really wanted to impress.

I often think that some of the main roster are just there to go through the motions. Nakamura vs Rollins finished well, but the majority of the match, was slow and boring. There was a time where Nakamura was considered one of the best in the world but he has been phoning it in a lot this year. It seems like after his heel turn he has become disinterested. The level of talent he has been in the ring with this year is incredible but it's a real shame he hasn't produced an outstanding match.

Anyway here are my top 5 wrestlers from Survivor Series and NXT TAKEOVER: War Games.

#5 Buddy Murphy

205 Live is getting there

It was great to see the Cruiserweights get a spot on a big show. For those of you who are unaware, 205 Live has been producing great matches for months now. This match was great. It was only 12 minutes long but Murphy and Ali were able to do so much in that time. They both look really comfortable on the ring, their movement looks slick.

The crowd started off quiet but really got into the match as it progressed. The Spanish Fly off the announce table really got the fans going and I think had the match gone 5 more minutes the fans would have gotten really loud.

Buddy Murphy stood out yet again. There is an opinion among fans of 205 Live that Buddy Murphy is the "Best Bout Machine" of the WWE. He always delivers in the ring. The cruiserweight title has come along way from being around the waist of Enzo Amore. I hope it continues to get a spot on main roster shows. Hopefully it gets more eyes on 205 Live because it always produces a good to great match every week.

1 / 5 NEXT