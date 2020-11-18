5 best wrestling games of all time

This week marks the twentieth anniversary of WWE No Mercy for the N64. Due to its accessible and fun gameplay, No Mercy is widely regarded as the best wrestling game of all time.

Happy 20th birthday to the greatest wrestling video game of all time. pic.twitter.com/Q1KvqX0KfB — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) November 17, 2020

Since the day of arcades, wrestling games have been a massive part of the wrestling fan culture. One would spend many hours queuing at the local video shop with a handful of coins eagerly waiting to get to play the classic WrestleFest.

As arcade games became video games, fans were able to play from the comfort of their sofas. As the consoles got better so did the games and soon fans were able to immerse themselves in some of the best ones ever made anytime they wished.

In this article, we will look at five of the best wrestling games of all time.

Honourable mentions;

WrestleFest - The best wrestling arcade game ever and eater of many a coin.

WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game - A crazy and chaotic mix of wrestling and loony toons style violence.

WWE 2K 13 & 14 - Easily the best and most playable versions of the now flawed 2K franchise.

Advertisement

#5 WCW/nWo Revenge is a classic wrestling game for the N64

WCW/nWo Revenge was an N64 bestseller in 1998

WCW/nWo Revenge was a mind-blowing wrestling game experience at the time. It was a welcome call back to the arcade games of the past and a far better version of the WCW vs nWo: World Tour game from the year prior.

In 1997/1998 WCW was the biggest wrestling company in the world and this game proved it. The roster alone shows WCW at the peak of its powers. Legends such as Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan and Sting were available with the likes of Diamond Dallas Page, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, and Rey Mysterio Jr.

The graphics were chunky and cuboid-like but aesthetically pleasing. The WCW sets such as Halloween Havoc, Bash at the Beach and Uncensored were bright and fun. The faces of the wrestlers cartoonish and gave the game a comic-book-come-to-life vibe.

Advertisement

The gameplay was a simple and easy pickup. Within seconds one could kick, punch and grapple and would be executing dropkicks, suplexes and working their way up to the signature finisher of their favorite wrestler.

WCW/nWo: Revenge was the last wrestling game developed by THQ for WCW

The game was such a huge hit that WWE would strike up a ten-year partnership with the game's developers, THQ the following year.

WCW/nWo: Revenge may be very dated now as the game possessed few options, modes, and special matches but it will always be remembered as WCW's best ever wrestling game.