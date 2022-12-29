5 best WWE main roster debuts of 2022

2022 has been an incredibly historic year for WWE. The company saw paradigm-shifting behind-the-scenes changes, historic title reigns and record-breaking premium live events. Amidst all the management changes, career resurgences, and historic moments, new blood was introduced to the main roster.

The new crop of Superstars was dominated by returns from everyone from Cody Rhodes to Hit Row, but many impactful debuts were also made. Who made the best debut at WWE's highest level in 2022?

Let's rank five of the best main roster debuts of the year.

#5 Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis was one of the first returnees of the Triple H era of WWE. The Tortured Artist was released by the previous regime before making the leap from NXT to the main roster.

With The Game in charge, Lumis returned in memorable and unique fashion by interrupting a match on RAW from the crowd. His first clear involvement on the main roster came when he kidnapped The Miz two weeks later, dragging the latter out of the arena mid-match.

This kicked off one of the most mysterious angles of the entire year, culminating in a full-blown feud involving both men, Johnny Gargano, and now Bronson Reed. While Lumis returned in a fairly low position on the card, his debut was very unique, and thus makes this list.

#4 Johnny Gargano's WWE main roster debut was highly anticipated

Johnny Wrestling debuted in epic fashion

Johnny Gargano made an epic return to WWE on the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW in Toronto after weeks of speculation. He was one of the biggest names on everyone's tongue as soon as Triple H took over creative duties in the company, having been a cornerstone of The Game's era in charge of NXT.

Fans thought he would debut in his hometown of Cleveland on August 8, but that did not come to pass as expected. The former North American Champion debuted to a huge ovation, cutting a passionate promo before being interrupted by former protege Austin Theory.

After months as a free agent, Johnny Wrestling was introduced as a star, showing how much faith The King Of Kings held in him. He has since become one of the most featured stars on the Monday Night show.

#3 Damage CTRL changed the landscape of the women's division at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai arrived on the WWE main roster at SummerSlam 2022 alongside three-time women's champion Bayley. The two former NXT standouts made their blockbuster debuts at the end of Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch, confronting the pair alongside The Role Model.

They have since revitalized the women's tag team titles, competed in the inaugural main roster War Games match, and so much more. Their debut, which set huge social media records for WWE in 2022, will go down as one of the biggest of the year.

#2 Gunther made his dominant main roster debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 38

The Ring General arrived with an undeniable aura of toughness

Gunther has been on the WWE main roster for less than 300 days, and he has been the Intercontinental champion for 200 of them.

His reign has been regarded as one of the greatest in the title's history, seeing how it's littered with multiple instant classics. He is arguably THE BEST in-ring competitor in the world, and his quick adjustment on SmackDown was facilitated by his impactful debut.

The Ring General announced himself on the blue brand with a squash match win and Ludwig Kaiser by his side. Gunther didn't win the title on his first night, but he put the entire world on notice with his dominant debut. He hasn't looked back since.

#1 Solo Sikoa had arguably the best main roster debut of 2022

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 was arguably the promotion's best premium live event of the year. In front of perhaps the best crowd of the year, it delivered many incredible matches, including the highly regarded Gunther vs. Sheamus bout.

The climax of the night was the hotly anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event, which not only delivered incredible action but also a huge twist ending.

The Scottish Warrior seemed to have the Tribal Chief defeated when a hooded figure pulled the referee out of the ring just as he was about to count to three. The mysterious person revealed himself as NXT's Solo Sikoa, to the shock of the WWE Universe. The Street Champ went on to join The Bloodline, later becoming the Enforcer of arguably the biggest faction in the business.

The image of Reigns walking up the ramp in Cardiff with his newest recruit in tow will go down as one of the most enduring moments of 2022.

