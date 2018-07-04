5 Best WWE Matches from 2018

Ishaan Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 04 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The brains behind it all, Vince McMahon.

We live in an age where wrestling is booming all over the globe. New Japan Pro Wrestling has broken Dave Meltzer's star rating scale, and fans are looking at other promotions like PROGRESS, Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground and Evolve to get their fix of pro wrestling, rather than WWE's sports entertainment.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Instead of losing more market share, WWE has been actively trying to improve their product in-ring. In that quest, we have seen quite a few slobber-knockers since the turn of 2018. The tremendous workers of WWE have been working harder and harder to deliver instant classics.

Even though we won't find the likes of Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada in WWE, there have already been a fair amount of doozies in 2018. Gone are the times of slow and short matches with no story, as we look at 5 matches that have delivered the goods in 2018.

NOTE: No NXT matches will be featured on the list. The third brand deserves a list all to itself.

#5 Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: WrestleMania 34

A new star was born at WrestleMania 34.

The story heading into this one was that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were trying to use Kurt Angle to humiliate Ronda Rousey as retribution for what she did to the pair at WrestleMania 31. This led to a ferocious Ronda using a clause in her contract to demand a match against the villainous authority pair, alongside the misused Kurt Angle, who told her the truth.

The match saw Angle taking control of HHH at the start, but the heels wrestled control back by using dirty tactics. This was great storytelling, as we could see Ronda getting riled up because of the beating HHH was putting on Angle. After Ronda got the hot tag, she absolutely destroyed Stephanie. Any counters that Stephanie tried would make Ronda angrier and make the beating get just a little worse.

Angle and HHH fought around ringside, which saw the latter beat Angle up before jumping back in the ring. This led to Ronda attacking HHH and eventually make Stephanie tap-out for the win.

This was a true sports entertainment match and was probably the best bout to come out of WrestleMania 34. This was Ronda Rousey's much-awaited WWE debut, and it came with two icons of the industry and the most powerful woman in the history of the industry.

While most people thought that Ronda would not be able to succeed and that Triple H and Kurt Angle would do the heavy lifting, Ronda actually emerged a massive star after this match ended. This was well-paced and beautifully put together.