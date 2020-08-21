Earlier this week, it was revealed that Renee Young would be leaving WWE. After eight incredible years with the company,

The longtime backstage interviewer and Kick-Off show host has been a major part of WWE TV for such a long time, that it's kind of difficult to imagine it without her. We also got a chance to watch Renee Young grow as a performer, as she improved through her run from NXT to the main roster.

In those eight years, Renee Young has built up quite a list of entertaining moments, making her a vital part of the "Reality Era" and "New Era" of WWE. From joining in with Daniel Bryan to pick on AJ Styles on Talking Smack to getting a sneak peek into her life on Total Divas, a large portion of the WWE Universe grew up with Young as an important presenter.

It's going to be strange to see her go, and it's important to celebrate those who have worked so hard to bring us joy. With that said, we're here to look at the 5 best WWE moments of Renee Young. We're kicking things off with a tear-jerker, so get your tissues ready.

#5 Renee Young breaks down over emotional Dusty Rhodes tribute

Dusty Rhodes and "his kids"

No matter what Renee Young does post-WWE, it's undeniable that she had a serious love for the world of pro wrestling. The men and women she met throughout her career only furthered that. Of course, no one could uplift a heart quite like the legendary American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

Back in 2015, we all lost a piece of our hearts when Dusty passed on. It was a day that hit fans, performers, and everyone in between incredibly hard. Dusty Rhodes always managed to put a smile on every face that he saw, young or old.

There was a deep connection that folks felt almost immediately when they saw the former NWA World Champion's big grin on TV. Of course, none of us could really understand the relationships and bonds he formed with those that he knew personally. When Dusty Rhodes passed away, everyone from colleagues, to rivals, to students sent out incredibly heartfelt tributes, solidifying what we all knew about him. He really was a man of the people.

However, there was one moment that not many WWE fans may have caught. During the Money in the Bank 2015 pre-show, they aired the Dusty Rhodes tribute. It's, to this day, one of the most sentimentatl and heart-felt video packages WWE has ever produced.

It brought a tear to everyone's eye, including Renee Young. The host of many a WWE Kick-Off show struggled to get through the next announcement, and after a few moments, broke down in tears before sending us to Tom Phillips.

You can check out the moment at 50:11 in the video above. Rhodes had only passed on four days before the PPV, and it was clear the wound was still fresh in Renee Young's heart.

Young worked both as a backstage interviewer and commentator on NXT in its early years, and had a lot of great memories with the American Dream. On this night she, intentionally or not, shared in this moment with the WWE Universe, and it was moments like this that led the fans to appreciate her.