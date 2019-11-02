5 Best WWE RAW, SmackDown & Crown Jewel singles matches this week, as per Sportskeeda readers

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend and Seth Rollins faced off at Crown Jewel

At Sportskeeda, we are always listening to YOU, the reader and what you have to say. Which is why we have introduced a brand new feature where you can cast your ratings about every WWE match, every single week.

You may also leave a comment and let us know exactly what you thought of the match. If you thought it was good, bad, or disappointing.

All you need to do, ladies and gentlemen is just click on this link and cast your vote in the matches displayed at the top. Voting is still on, but for the time being, let me list out which matches SK readers liked and which ones they did not care for, this week.

We are all WWE fans just like you, and there's nothing that gives us more enjoyment than to talk wrestling with people like yourself.

Do note, that we're confining this list to singles matches for the time being. So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

Drew McIntyre may be one of the biggest men in the roster but he has the agility and the finesse that nobody his size ordinary has, making him a one-in-a-million Superstar. And then you have Ricochet, who is simply the most athletic man in the WWE roster by a long shot.

The two men battled it out on RAW ahead of the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at Crown Jewel and they had absolutely extraordinary chemistry. The fact that Randy Orton came out of nowhere as he often does, and hit a picture-perfect RKO just added a lot to the match, I felt.

It was a seriously underrated match and Sportskeeda's readers let us know how much they enjoyed it. Maybe we could see a full-fledged feud between the two men!

1 / 5 NEXT